Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2027

Global distributed antenna system market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Distribution Antenna System (DAS) is a series of radio heads which is surrounded by the target locations which exists with a cellular coverage, network connections (radio units, donor antenna, bi-directional amplifiers, and antennas nodes) and services (pre and post services) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with carrier, enterprises and neutral-host technology. The main purpose is to provide coverage in the real-time condition, to improve performance and others. The distributed antenna systems (DAS) offer a wide range of applications in public venue, hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprises, retail and airports & transportation.

Market Segmentation: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

The global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented into six notable segments which are offering, coverage, ownership, technology, user facility and vertical.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into two notable segments; components and services. Components are further segmented into donor antenna, antenna nodes, head-end units, radio units, bidirectional amplifiers, and others. Based on services, the segmented is further classified into pre-sales services, installation, and post-installation services. In 2018, components segment growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.. Components segment is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to the increase in the implementation size as it overcomes the specific communication challenges like reliable coverage, Interference and added safety in any particular location.



On the basis of coverage the market is segmented into two notable segments; indoor and outdoor. In 2018, Indoor market is likely to dominate market with shares and is estimated to reach USD million by 2026. It is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period. Indoor segment is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market as it requires minimal expenses and least time as compared to outdoor distributed antenna system (DAS). Active DAS works best for large buildings and gives limitless coverage. Hybrid is a combination of active design and passive design (coax) where it dominates the indoor distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to its have low signal loss feature.

On the basis of ownership the market is segmented into carrier, neutral-host, and enterprise. In 2018, carrier market is likely to dominate market with shares and is estimated to reach USD million by 2026. It is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period. Carrier segment is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market as it minimizes the cost of the DAS solution for an enterprise as well as satisfy the carrier’s required return on investment (ROI).

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into carrier Wi-Fi and small cells. In 2018, smart cell market is likely to dominate market with shares and is estimated to reach USD million by 2026. It is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period. The custom type is used for modifying the design segment as per the customer experienced. Smart cell segment is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to the increase applicable due to low cost as compared to distributed antenna system.

On the basis of user facility the market is segmented into >500K FT2, 200K–500K FT2 and <200K FT2. In 2018, 200k–500k Ft2 market is likely to dominate market with 52.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 7,536.64 million by 2026. It is growing at a CAGR of in the forecast period. However, >500k Ft2 segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD million in 2026 from USD million in 2018. 200K–500K FT2 segment is likely to remain dominant in the global market as the systems are widely used in these big spaces. Additionally, the system delivers data and voice capacity for haulers and provides improved experience to the customers.



On the basis of vertical the market is segmented into commercial and public safety. The commercial is sub-segmented into public venue, hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprises, retail, airports & transportation, industrial and government. . In 2019, Commercial market is likely to dominate market with shares and is estimated to reach USD million by 2026. It is growing at a CAGR of in the forecast period. However, public safety segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD million in 2026 from USD million in 2018. Commercial segment is expected to dominate the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market due to the increase demand in public venue such as stadiums, auditorium, retail malls and others.



Competitive Analysis: Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

Some of the major players operating in the Global distributed antenna system market are COMMSCOPE, Corning Incorporated , Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD, ATC IP LLC, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Inc. , Dali Wireless, Zinwave, Bird Technologies, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Westell Technologies, Inc. , GALTRONICS, BTI wireless, Advanced RF technologies, Betacom Incorporated, CONNECTIVITY WIRELSS SOLUTION and among others.

In October, Dali Wireless (U.K.) joined with telecom infra project, which is applicable in virtual reality, autonomous vehicles and the Internet of Things (IoT) explode.

Product Launch:

In June, GALTRONICS (U.S.) launched a small cell antenna for wireless densification that provides consistent data speed. It can also tolerate harsh environmental conditions.

In March, HUBER+SUHNER have expanded its sales partner network in Japan. This extension was done by a contract made between M-RF Corporation and HUBER+SUHNER for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and for the cell site solutions applications. This will help in strengthening its business services in both marine as well as in communication industries and in exploring new opportunities.

In November, Solid (U.S.) launched 20W ALLIANC DAS (distributed antenna system), which is beneficial in coverage and capacity at large venues and outdoor areas including stadia, campuses and dense urban streetscapes.

Major Highlights of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

