Dissolution of the state parliament in Thuringia threatens to fail | free press

Erfurt (dpa) – The quake surrounding the planned dissolution of the Thuringian state parliament could end today. The Left and Greens have convened their groups at short notice for special meetings.

Again, the question should be whether the two-thirds majority required by the constitution stands for the vote scheduled for Monday — or whether the risk that AfD votes could make the difference isn’t too great.

Whether a decision will be taken today to withdraw or hold on to the request to dissolve the state parliament is open, said the party leader of the left, Steffen Dittes, of the German news agency.

60 votes required

In Thuringia there has been uncertainty for weeks whether the necessary 60 votes for the dissolution request of the Left, SPD, Greens and CDU will come together. The reason: four CDU MPs want to break free and two from the left, accusing the CDU of breach of contract. In fact, the four groups together have 63 votes. At this point, only 57 should be safe, although one member of the FDP parliamentary group wants to vote.

The reason is that a Member of Parliament was unable to attend the vote due to a serious accident. “We do not have the majority,” said a coalition party. There is great concern that the AfD will present parliament – ​​as was the case with the election of short-term Prime Minister Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) in February 2020.

Early state elections

Given this situation, the road to an early state election on September 26, parallel to the federal election, may remain closed for the time being. Since March 2020, Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow’s (left) red-red-green minority coalition has relied on the support of the CDU for decisions – but the joint stability pact was limited in time.

The left-wing faction meeting is also about a review of the FDP announcement that four of its five MPs wanted to abstain on Monday, Dittes said. While there are signals from his faction and those from the Greens to cancel the vote due to the uncertain outcome, the SPD has so far wanted to stick with it. Your group leader, Matthias Hey, has never doubted that the Social Democrats want the state parliament to be dissolved so that parliament can once again become more decisive. “Our eight votes are up.”

In fact, the final decision, whether to vote or not, should not be taken until Sunday. There were also considerations for drawing some sort of safety line on Monday by suspending the rules of procedure: the vote should take place in two stages – to test how the FDP and AfD behave.

According to the state administration, the petition to dissolve the state parliament, submitted by 30 members at the end of June, would be considered withdrawn if only one party declared its signature null and void.