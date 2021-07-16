Dissolution of the state parliament in Thuringia on the brink | free press

The numbers games begin: because the ruling parties, Greens and Left, fear a two-thirds majority to dissolve the state parliament, there is a tendency to withdraw the proposal.

Erfurt (dpa) – The Thuringian state parliament’s resolution scheduled for Monday is on the brink. After group meetings of the ruling parties, the Left and Greens, were convened at short notice, it was said that there was a tendency to withdraw the signatures of a motion for parliament to dissolve itself.

60 votes required

The background to this is that currently only 57 of the 60 votes required by the constitution are considered certain. However, a decision will not be announced by the political groups for a few hours.

They then want to explain whether the request to dissolve the state parliament, jointly made by the Left, SPD, Greens and CDU at the end of June, will be granted. The dissolution of the state parliament is a precondition for the state elections scheduled to take place on September 26 – parallel to the federal elections.

In recent days, the Greens in particular, as well as parts of the left, have expressed deep concern about such an important vote without a secure majority – and potentially reliant on AfD votes.

A two-thirds majority is required for the dissolution of the state parliament. The four factions converge to 63 out of 90 votes — due to four opponents in the ranks of the CDU and two on the left, the necessary number of votes is currently not being met, it said. In addition, a MP was hospitalized with a fall injury – she was unable to appear for the vote on Monday.