Dispute over childhood vaccinations – approval likely Friday | Free press

Berlin / Amsterdam (dpa) – Shortly before the presumed approval of the first corona vaccine for children and adolescents, there is a dispute about the benefits and risks – also with a view to schools.

The federal government made it clear on Wednesday that vaccinations are not a prerequisite to attend classes. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states want to discuss the specific organization and required vaccination doses at another “vaccination summit” this Thursday. Signals from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) sparked discussions that they might not provide general vaccination advice for children for now.

The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to decide on the approval of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine for children 12 years and older on Friday afternoon. The responsible committee of experts will then meet for an extraordinary meeting, the EMA announced in Amsterdam. The result must then be announced. Approval is considered probable. Until now, the preparation has been approved in the EU from the age of 16. In the US and Canada, the drug can already be used in children. According to the manufacturer, studies show good efficacy and tolerance, even in children.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on RTL / ntv: “If the European Medicines Agency does that, the vaccine would also be an approved vaccine for this age group.” The first children should be offered a vaccination before the summer holidays. The federal and state health ministers aim to offer all children and young people 12 years and older a vaccination offer by the end of August. According to a resolution passed at the beginning of May, the federal government also wants to provide the federal states with additional vaccines.

Stiko had already made it clear that even after approval it would reserve its own clarifications. Commissioner Rüdiger von Kries said in the RBB on Tuesday evening that little is currently known about the side effects of corona vaccinations in children. “If the risk is unclear, I cannot foresee at this time that there will be a vaccination recommendation for a general vaccination.” Herd immunity should not be the primary target for childhood vaccinations, said the Munich professor of child epidemiology. They are done to save children from serious illness without taking any risks. Herd immunity can be achieved much better if one cares for the millions of adult humans who have not yet been vaccinated.

Spahn explained to RTL / ntv that the EMA evaluates study data on children and weighs up the risks and benefits. The Stiko provides additional recommendations. “In light of this recommendation, parents and their children and doctors can then make the specific decisions about whether or not to vaccinate someone.” This is “an individual decision”. The minister said on ZDF that he has also received many letters from families requesting vaccinations for children. But it is “absolutely clear” that there cannot be a condition between attending class and getting vaccinated.

New Federal Family Affairs Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) said the pledge is valid: “There will be no mandatory vaccination against Corona – neither for adults nor for children and adolescents.” No one should be excluded from face-to-face classes because they have not been vaccinated. She thinks it is important to offer every youngster a vaccination offer during the summer. SPD party chairman Bärbel Bas assumes that the Stiko will draw up a list of diseases for which it recommends vaccination. Children with these diseases should then first be vaccinated, she told the editorial network Germany (RND). Even without a general Stiko advice, vaccination for adolescents remains possible within the scope of the approval.

The Federal Association of Pediatricians has turned against vaccinations in schools. First of all, pediatricians are asked. “We still have to organize educational conversations with parents. Moreover, one would like to experience an incident at school as a shock, even if it rarely occurs, ”said spokesman and pediatrician Axel Gerschlauer of the“ Rheinische Post ”(Wednesday). FDP family politician Grigorios Aggelidis said he could understand the Stiko’s caution. Nevertheless, it is important to involve children in the vaccination campaign. Families in particular suffered from limitations. “We need to help them get back to normal everyday life as soon as possible.”

The German Patient Protection Foundation criticized Spahn’s approach and warned against ignoring the independent Stiko ‘s risk assessment. “When awarding vaccines, only scientific facts should apply,” board member Eugen Brysch told Funke media group newspapers (Thursday).