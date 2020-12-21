BusinessHealthScienceTechnology

Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application and Potential Forecast Research Report

Heart diseases kill 17.9 people each year, while 9.6 million die of cancer, says the World Health Organization (WHO). With these, the surgery and hospitalization rates are rapidly going up. One of the most basic things many such patients need is blood, which, being a highly critical and easily contaminable product, has to be kept in clean and sterile bags. Thus, with the growing incidence of chronic diseases and usage of blood at healthcare centers, the disposable plastic blood bag market is expanding around the world.

The primary reason behind the increase in blood donations is the continuous efforts by government and international organizations to raise the awareness about the same. Apart from the WHO, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and American Red Cross are engaged in these activities. With campaigns and other activities organized by these agencies, people are realizing the importance of blood in patient treatment as well as the fact that donating blood regularly is good for their own health.

Disposable plastic blood donation bags are available in quadruple, triple, double, and single types, among which single bags are most widely procured by healthcare settings. This has been a result of the rising donation rate, increasing number of people suffering from traumatic injuries due to accidents and other reasons, and rising prevalence of blood disorders. As per the WHO, 1.35 million deaths occur due to road accidents every year, and a lot of these happen due to excessive blood loss. This is why an immediate administration of blood is so important in traumatic injuries, blood being the difference between life and death.

