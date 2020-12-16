Disposable Oxygen Masks Market Application 2020- Global Market Size, Industry Growth, Share Investment, Opportunities Along with The Strategic Assessment To 2027

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Insights

Disposable oxygen masks are used to transfer breathing oxygen gas from a storage tank to the lungs. These masks are also worn on the face to protect nose & mouth from harmful gases and viruses. Disposable oxygen have a soft, air-filled cuff to allow a close fit to the patient’s face with an easy grip and a dome with thumb rest, supplied with hook ring. Cushion and mask dome are made up of PVC (Polyvinyl chloride).

Disposable face masks are used by researchers and physicians for safety from airborne infections. Patients suffering from diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and others also use disposable oxygen masks.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Drivers

High incidence of respiratory diseases is a major factor boosting growth of the global disposable oxygen masks market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization Forum of International Respiratory Societies 2017 report, around 65 million people suffer from COPD and three million die each year from the disease, making it the third major cause of death worldwide.

Moreover, increasing urbanization and industrialization that promotes poor air quality is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2018 report, exposure to outdoor air pollution leads to 4.2 million deaths annually. Moreover, outdoor air pollution in both rural areas and cities was estimated to cause 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2016.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Restraints

However, availability of alternative products in the market such as nasal cannula is expected to hamper growth of the global disposable oxygen masks market.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global disposable oxygen masks market over the forecast period. This is attributed to developed healthcare sector and launch of new products in the region. For instance, in 2017, TereoPneuma, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company, received clearance for its ReDe Mask ReDe mask—a disposable single-use oxygen face mask – from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The mask has a monitor to instantly measure the breathing intervals and a three color LED signaling system to indicate breathing events. A yellow indicator illuminates when the respiration rate is 3 to 8 breaths per minute. Similarly, a green indicator lightens with each breath when the respiration rate is above 8 breaths per minute and a rapid red indicator illuminates, when the breathing is less than 3 breaths per minutes.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing healthcare sector is expected to boost growth of the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, according to the study published in The International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease 2012, national burden of asthma was estimated at nearly 17.23 million in India.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global disposable oxygen masks market include, Medline Industries, Inc., HEYER Medical AG, Dynarex, Drive Medical, Ambu A/S, Besmed Health Business Corp, BLS Systems Limited, Flexicare Medical Limited, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Medline Industries, Inc. acquired Centurion Medical Products.

Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of product, the global disposable oxygen masks market is segmented into:

Pediatric Disposable Oxygen Masks

Adult Disposable Oxygen Masks

On the basis of end users, the global disposable oxygen masks market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of geography, the global disposable oxygen masks market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

