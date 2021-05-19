Disposable Napkins Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period 2026

Disposable Napkins Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

With the growing demand for bio-degradable packaging products all over the world, companies in this space are continuously innovating their existing product portfolio and switching towards environment-friendly alternatives. Consumer inclination towards hygienic products is driving the demand for disposable napkins. Disposable napkins are made up of the bio-degradable materials which in turn do not cause harm to environment. It is widely used in foodservice outlets, offices, household, restaurants, hotels, etc. to ensure hygienic cleaning solution.

Disposable Napkins Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for disposable napkins has witnessed tremendous increase in the last decade due to growing consumer inclination towards hygienic products. Disposable napkins are replacing reusable fabric-based napkins due to ease of use and convenience offered by these napkins. However, the major factor driving the growth in the market is the use of bio-degradable material to produce disposable napkins which in turn do not pollute the environment. A large number of companies present in the developing as well as in developed countries offer disposable napkins, the market has witnessed strong increase in its revenues in the last 4-5 years. With the high growth in the disposable napkins market, the market is moving towards fragmentation due to more and more small-scale players entering into the market who cater to the local and regional demand. However, the disposable napkins market is expected to create numerous opportunities for existing manufacturers and new entrants in the global market. Recent trends noticed in the market is the introduction of new and attractive designs to lure more customers for the disposable napkins. Nowadays consumers prefer visiting places that offer good experience and have better brand value. Therefore, such establishments also focus on providing good consumer experience through best-in-class services and products. Premium disposable napkins are increasingly creating their place in the high-end establishments which in driving growth in the global disposable napkins market.

Disposable Napkins Market: Market Segmentation:

Disposable Napkins Market Segmentation: By Paper Source

Virgin

Recycled

Disposable Napkins Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Online Sales Hypermarket/Supermarket/Discount Stores Departmental/Convenience Stores Brand Distributor Sales

Direct Sales

Disposable Napkins Market Segmentation: By End-Use

Restaurant Quick-Service Restaurants Full-Service Restaurants

Movable Food Establishments

Hotels

Cafes & Bars

Hospitals

Offices

Household

Disposable Napkins Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the disposable napkins market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Disposable napkins are extensively used in the North America and European region due to high consumer inclination towards hygienic products. Also, the disposable napkins market in both of these regions are fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous players in these regions. However, it is witnessed that the demand for disposable napkins will continue to grow in next 4-5 years. This will fuel growth in the global disposable napkins market. In Asia-Pacific region, the demand for disposable napkins is expected to grow at a CAGR value of more than 8-10% which will create enormous growth opportunities in the market. Existing manufacturers could focus on expanding their market presence through offering new and innovative products while new entrants could focus on capturing market share in untapped markets. In MEA region, KSA and UAE offer highest incremental $ opportunities due to growing retail and foodservice industry in these countries. In Latin America region, the disposable napkins market is gaining traction due to easy availability of raw materials for manufacturing disposable napkins and growing demand from the consumer end. Brazil and Mexico lead the Latin America disposable napkins market in terms of both revenue generation and volumetric consumption. Japan also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global disposable napkins market.

Disposable Napkins Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the Disposable Napkins Market are Duni AB, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., Metsä Tissue Corporation, R.L. Williams Company, Sterling Hygine Tissues, Poppies Europe Ltd., Okay Srl, Sofidel Group, SHP Group, and Swan Mill Paper Co Ltd. among others

