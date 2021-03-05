Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size Analysis By Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2027

Disposable Medical Gloves Market is valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8.91 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Increased Adoption of Medical Gloves in Safety Concerns and hygiene, Various Healthcare industries with Technological Advancements, Growing Number of Chronic Diseases and Increment in Healthcare Spending by Government organizations are driving the growth of the Market.

Scope of Disposable Medical Gloves Market Report-

Disposable Medical Gloves are mainly used during medical examinations and medical related procedures. They help to avoid cross- contamination between Doctors, caregivers and patients. Medical gloves are made up from different polymers including latex, nitrile rubber, neoprene and polyvinyl chloride and also they are powdered with corn starch to lubricate the gloves for making them easier to put on. The medical gloves are unpowdered gloves and these gloves are used during surgery and other sensitive procedures. There are mainly two types of medical gloves that are examination gloves and surgical gloves. In which examination gloves are available as either sterile or non-sterile and surgical gloves are generally sterile. The surgical gloves are made in such a way that they are more exact in sizing with a better precision and sensitivity and they are made to a higher standard. It offers some basic protection against corrosives and surface contamination. In 1964 the Australian company Ansell manufactured the first disposable latex medical gloves.

Global disposable medical gloves market is segmented on the basis of application, material and category. On the basis of application the market is segmented into surgical and examination. On the basis of material the market is segmented into latex and synthetic. On the basis of category the market is segmented into powdered and powder-free.

The regions covered in this Disposable Medical Gloves Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Hall Effect Sensor is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Disposable Medical Gloves Companies:

Globally Manufacturers such,

Ansell Ltd

KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD

Romsons

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Cardinal Health

Halyard Health

Dynarex Corporation

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Elite Surgical

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Increasing Number of Medical Practitioners and growing number of medical procedures are driving the growth of Disposable Medical Gloves Market.

Geographically there is growing number of doctors in private and public healthcare sectors driving the disposable medical gloves market. According to healthcare industry in India the number of doctors in 2010 are about 827,006 and it became 1,154,686 in 2018. Also growing number of medical procedure also contributes the market growth. There is increment in healthcare spending by the government organizations for the establishment of strong medical infrastructure which will provide advanced level of medical procedures opportunities for the patient in forecast period this will help in the market growth. along with these, increasing proportion of people in many emerging nations who are using both public and private health care facilities and the tremendous growth in medical tourism, along with large patient population is likely increases the demand for medical gloves.

North America is dominating the Disposable Medical Gloves Market.

Geographically, North America region is at dominating position in disposable medical gloves market due to the factors such as developed hospital infrastructure. According to National Health Council estimated that about 133 million Americans are affected by the chronic diseases that mean about 40% of total Population and by 2020 that number is projected to grow to 157 million. So increasing incidences of various acute and chronic diseases and the presence of players involved in medical gloves manufacturing contributing in the growth of the market in North America Region. Along with North America, Europe is the second largest stakeholder in the Disposable Medical Gloves Market. This is due to high consumption of medical gloves in countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain and many more.

Moreover, Asia- Pacific is expected to show the most impressive growth rate due to the fact that Asia Pacific region has rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. Also the region has increased the production of medical equipment in India, China and Bangladesh.

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation –

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

