Disposable Incontinence Products Market | KEYPLAYERS Ahlstrom-Munksjo Asahi Kasei Corporation Kimberly Clark First Quality

According to the report, the global disposable incontinence products industry was pegged at $7.22 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $10.54 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Major driving factors of market growth-

Rise in rate of elderly population and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) have boosted the growth of the global disposable incontinence products market. However, increase in concerns toward disposable products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancement in technology is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The supply chain disruptions across the globe have interrupted the manufacturing procedures. However, the healthcare industries were permitted to continue manufacturing amid COVID-19, as it falls under essential supplies.

However, the disposable incontinence products industry has witnessed a slowdown in the production due to decrease in the number of employees, in order to maintain social distancing.

Moreover, the demand for incontinence products has increased owing to rise in health awareness and panic shopping during the pandemic.

The disposable diaper segment dominated the market in 2018-

Based on product type, the disposable diaper segment dominated the global incontinence products market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2018, owing to increased prevalence of stress conditions. However, the disposable underwear segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to surge in geriatric population globally and increase in stress-related disorders.

The stress incontinence segment to portray the fastest growth rate by 2026-

Based on incontinence type, the stress incontinence segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% in between 2019 to 2026. In addition, the same segment has dominated the global incontinence products market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market. High incidence of stress urinary incontinence witnessed among women globally drives the growth of the segment.

North America is anticipated to rule the roost throughout 2026-

The region across North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global incontinence products market. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period . On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in number of hysterectomy cases and growth in obese population.

Key market players:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kimberly Clark

First Quality

Cardinal Health, Inc

Unicharm Corporation

