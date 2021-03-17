Disposable Gloves Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2020 to 2026

“

Market Overview

As per the analysis, the Global Disposable Gloves Market is expected to reach a volume of USD 708.87 Billion units by 2026, registering a 9.41% CAGR during the forecast period. Disposable gloves are considered to be one of the major categories for personal safety, across industries and sectors. An increase in demand from the healthcare sector due to the COVID 19 pandemic is expected to boost the market in the short-term scenario. Disposable gloves act as a shield protecting the healthcare workers against contagious infections.

The global Disposable gloves market is anticipated to exhibit substantial market growth owing to the rising demand from the healthcare industry and strict government regulations for workforce safety. However, the availability of local and low-cost products is estimated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in workplace-safety awareness & scope in the attractive emerging markets is expected to create growth opportunities for the major market players in recent years.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The growth of the major manufacturers is attributed to the market conditions, government support, and industrial developments worldwide. Therefore, the vendors should focus on expanding their presence and enhancing their services. The key players operating in the global Disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Rubberex, Semperit AG Holding, Ansell Ltd., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and Cardinal Health.

Market Segmentation

Global Market for Disposable Gloves has been divided based on Type and Application.

In terms of type segment, the global market has been classified into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and others. The natural rubber segment is expected to register the highest CAGR OF 8.48% during the review period having the largest market share of 42.55%, with a market size of 141.26 billion units in 2019.

Depending on application type, the global market has been classified into the medical, examination, surgical, food service, clean room, and others. As per the MRFR analysis the medical segment is anticipated to register an 8.68% CAGR over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest market share of 32.78%, with a market size of 108.83 billion units, in 2019.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the report on the global disposable gloves market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is likely to drive the global market owing to the 33.64% in 2019. The prospering medical care industry in North America has empowered the expendable gloves market to create critical income from this region. Moreover, significant producers in the US give adequate occasions to huge development during the conjecture time frame.

The European region has seen rapid development in recent times. The expendable gloves market in Germany is projected to observe strong development, inferable from the development of the substance, food, and gear ventures. The European Union (EU) has revised a few standards concerning laborers and security and normalization of the staff assurance wellbeing gear, which is relied upon to raise the interest for expendable gloves in this country.

