Disposable Glove Market is expected to reach US$ 11,101.07 million with grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2020–2027 | RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, Mölnlycke, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd,
According to the latest study on“Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material, Type, Application, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 4,026.17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,101.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global disposable gloves market, and drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
For sample report click: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005313/
The increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing burden of healthcare-associated infections are among the key factor fueling Tthe growth of the disposable gloves market is driven by the factors marketsuch as increasing incidence increasing surgical proceduresand growing burden of healthcare-associated infection. Further, the rising demand of neurostimulation devices to treat chronic paindisposable gloves in the healthcare sector offer lucrative opportunities to the global disposable gloves market players. However, the high costshortage of disposable these gloves devices hinders the market growth.
On the basis of material, the disposable gloves market is bifurcatedsegmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. In 2019, the natural rubber segment accounted for a larger the largest share of the market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising demand and increasing healthcare-associated infection.
RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, Mölnlycke, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, B. Braun Melsungen AG. are among the key players operating in the disposable gloves market. These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, among other business strategies, to sustain their market positions. For instance, in September 2020, Sempermed USA introduceds gripstrong poly general purpose disposable gloves. GripStrong Poly general-purpose disposable gloves. These powder-free gloves offer a spacious, loose fit and are recommended for non-invasive, short-term tasks. They are manufactured with high- density polyethylene and meet FDA requirements for food handling.
The report segments the global disposable gloves market as follows:
By Material
- Natural Rubber
- Nitrile
- Neoprene
- Polyethylene
- Others
By Type
- Powdered
- Powder Free
By Application
- Examination
- Surgical
By End User
- Hospital and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here to buy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005313/
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: sales@theinsightpartners.com