According to the latest study on“Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material, Type, Application, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 4,026.17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,101.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global disposable gloves market, and drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

The increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing burden of healthcare-associated infections are among the key factor fueling Tthe growth of the disposable gloves market is driven by the factors marketsuch as increasing incidence increasing surgical proceduresand growing burden of healthcare-associated infection. Further, the rising demand of neurostimulation devices to treat chronic paindisposable gloves in the healthcare sector offer lucrative opportunities to the global disposable gloves market players. However, the high costshortage of disposable these gloves devices hinders the market growth.

On the basis of material, the disposable gloves market is bifurcatedsegmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. In 2019, the natural rubber segment accounted for a larger the largest share of the market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising demand and increasing healthcare-associated infection.

RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, Mölnlycke, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, B. Braun Melsungen AG. are among the key players operating in the disposable gloves market. These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, among other business strategies, to sustain their market positions. For instance, in September 2020, Sempermed USA introduceds gripstrong poly general purpose disposable gloves. GripStrong Poly general-purpose disposable gloves. These powder-free gloves offer a spacious, loose fit and are recommended for non-invasive, short-term tasks. They are manufactured with high- density polyethylene and meet FDA requirements for food handling.

The report segments the global disposable gloves market as follows:

By Material

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Others

By Type

Powdered

Powder Free

By Application

Examination

Surgical

By End User

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



