Trending Report On Disposable Blood Bag Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2025 | Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Grifols S.A, MacoPharma S.A

Disposable blood bag can be defined as a sterile, clear, and plastic bag used for transfer, storage, collection, and transfusion of blood and its components. The disposable blood bag consists of multiple bag interconnected with the help of tubes, clamps, needles, and needle cover. The blood bag are manufactured from bio compatible PVC materials and additives to preserve blood and its components till transfusion or further use. The global disposable blood bag market was valued at $279 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $580 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2017 to 2023. The volume of disposable blood bag market was 275 million units in 2016 and expected to reach by 556 million units by 2013, registering a CAGR of 10.5%.

Leading Players in the Disposable Blood Bag Market:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Grifols, S.A

MacoPharma S.A

HLL Lifecare Limited

Poly Medicure Limited

INNVOL Medical India Limited

By Product Type

Collection Bag

Transfer Bag

By End User

Hospital-based

Stand-alone

The Disposable Blood Bag market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Disposable Blood Bag Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Disposable Blood Bag Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

