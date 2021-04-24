DisplayPort Adapters Market Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2028

DisplayPort adapters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The strong inclination of the masses towards consumer electronics, especially in developing countries, driven by increasing disposable income has catalyzed the growth of DisplayPort adapters since they enable users to connect a DisplayPort source to a single-link DVI or HDMI display. These adapters are easily available and offer high-performance. Also, they allow users to connect multiple displays to a single video output. Such factors are further driving the growth of the DisplayPort adapters market.

Technological advancements have led to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) concepts, which is further leading to the evolution of connected devices in the market. These connected devices eliminate the need for physical cables and connectors such as DisplayPort adapters to display data on screens since connectivity can be obtained through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This factor is majorly restraining the growth of the DisplayPort adapters market globally.

DisplayPort Adapters Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of output port:

HDMI adapters

DVI adapters

VGA adapters

Mini DisplayPort Adapters

Couplers

Others

Segmentation on the basis of type of operating system:

Mac OS

Windows

Linux

Others

DisplayPort Adapters Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the DisplayPort adapters market include Apple Inc., Comsol Pty Ltd., Monoprice, Inc., Extron Electronics, Plugable Technologies, Lenovo Group Limited, Astron Technology Corp, PI Manufacturing Corp, Black Box Corporation, Dell Inc. and Kaijet Technology International Limited, Inc.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the DisplayPort adapters market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest DisplayPort adapters market. Majority of DisplayPort adapter vendors, such as Apple Inc. and Dell Inc., are based in North America. The consumer durables market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, Eastern Europe and parts of Africa, is characterized by low penetration and moderate competition in various consumer electronic product segments including DisplayPort Adapters. Rising disposable income in countries in the aforementioned regions is likely to increase the scope of penetration of the DisplayPort adapters market in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global DisplayPort adapters Market Segments

Global DisplayPort adapters Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global DisplayPort adapters Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for DisplayPort adapters Market

Global DisplayPort adapters Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in DisplayPort adapters Market

DisplayPort adapters Technology

Value Chain of DisplayPort adapters

Global DisplayPort adapters Market Drivers and Restraints

