Display Monitor Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact Analysis | AU Optronics Corp., E Ink Holdings, ViewSonic, HannStar Display, Japan Display, Kent Displays

Global display monitor market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-spread emergence of application and greater uses of these products.

Market Definition: Global Display Monitor Market

Display monitors are visualization devices that represent the output in pictorial form, these devices are used to present the output sourced from computers, cable boxes, cameras, multimedia players, or any other type of video generating device. These monitors utilize different kinds of display technology depending upon their manufacturing and purpose.

Market Drivers:

Rapid levels of investment being incurred by various manufacturing facilities for display panels; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Technological innovations and advancements resulting in greater focus on energy-efficient manufacturing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High government support and adoption from government authorities regarding the display products is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of touch-based display devices can also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Decreasing levels of trading of monitors due to the saturation of market; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Availability of alternative mode of visualization, such as projectors and screenless viewing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

High costs associated with the development of quantum dot (QD) based display technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Display Monitor Market

By Technology

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Light Emitting Diode-Backlit Liquid Crystal Display (LED-LCD) Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp-Backlit Liquid Crystal Display (CCFL-LCD) Quantum Dot-Liquid Crystal Display (QD-LCD)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Flexible & Foldable Rigid

Micro-Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Direct-View Light Emitting Diode (LED) Direct-View Fine-Pixel Light Emitting Diode (LED) Direct-View Large-Pixel Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

Others Electronic Paper Laser TV Others



By Resolution

Up to 2MP

3MP-4MP

5MP-8MP

Above 8MP

By Display Color

Coloured

Monochrome

By Panel Size

Under 22.9inches

23-26.9inches

27-41.9inches

Above 42inches

By Applications

Consumer

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Transportation

Retail, Hospitality & BFSI

Industrial & Enterprise

Education

Healthcare Diagnostic Clinical Surgical

Military, Defense & Aerospace

Others

By End-User

Residential

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AGC Inc. announced that they had developed a technology for encasing for two-sided display in double-layers of glass. Sales of this technologically innovative product will be from July 2019. “infoverre” has been designed for uses in harsh environmental conditions and designed to withstand for a greater duration without damages

In January 2019, ViewSonic Corporation announced the launch of professional gaming monitors under the product range, “ELITE” providing sleek and aesthetic design capabilities while focusing on enhancing their performance for gaming applications. “XG240R” and “XG350R-C” are developed with partnerships from top PC manufacturers and the combination of these technologies have given results in the form of significantly enhanced display products

Competitive Analysis

Global display monitor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of display monitor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global display monitor market are AU Optronics Corp.; E Ink Holdings Inc.; ViewSonic Corporation; HannStar Display Corporation; Japan Display Inc.; Kent Displays, Inc.; LG Electronics; NEC Display Solutions; SAMSUNG; Sony Electronics Inc.; Innolux Corporation; SHARP CORPORATION; Panasonic Corporation; Barco; Toshiba International Corporation; Hisense; BenQ; Acer Inc.; TCL; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd; Skyworth India Electronics Pvt Ltd. among others.

The Display Monitor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Display Monitor market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Display Monitor market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Display Monitor market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Display Monitor. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

