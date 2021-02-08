Display Material Market to Reach USD 39.96 Billion By 2027, Predicts Data Bridge Market Research

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market Research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Display Material Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Display Material report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Display Material report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Display Material Market

Display material market is expected to reach at USD 39.96 billion by 2027, with market growth at a rate of CAGR 4.51% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is due to large scale adoption of OLED and LCD display panels.

Display are the screens that project information such as texts, video and images. Display screen employ diverse technologies such as organic emitting diode (OLED), liquid crystal display (LCD) and light-emitting diode (LED), others. Display technology is also used in consumer electronics devices such as laptops, tablets, TV, smart watches and others.

Frequently increasing regular screen resolution and size of the television units is a crucial factor heighten the market growth, also expanding application of OLED display technologies, advancements of quantum dot LCD and OLED, rise in touch-based devices and evolution in flexible display are major factor among others driving the display material market steadily. Moreover, approaching applications in flexible display devices will create further opportunities for display material market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Furthermore, fluctuating growth rate, high power consumption of IPS display for improved screen clarity and brisk drainage of battery will act as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of display material market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Global Display Material Market Scope and Market Size

Display material market is segmented on the basis of type, component and material, panel type, application and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the display material market is segmented into LCD and OLED.

On the basis of component and material, the display material market is segmented into emitter and organic layer materials, substrate, encapsulation, polarizer, electrodes, color filters layer, liquid crystals, backlighting unit and other LCD materials. Emitter and organic layer materials are further segmented into emitting layer (EML)/emissive material/RGB, hole transport layer (HTL)/hole injection layer (HIL) and electron transport layer (ETL)/electron injection layer (EIL). Substrate are further segmented into rigid and flexible. Encapsulation are further segmented into metals, glass, TFE and hybrid. Electrode are further segmented into anode and cathode.

On the basis of panel type, the display material market is segmented into rigid and flexible.

Based on application, the display material market is segmented into television, smartphones and tablets, laptop, desktop, signage/large format display, automotive, wearable and others.

Based on end-use, the display material market is segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI, military and defense, transportation and others.

Global Display Material Market Country Level Analysis

Display material market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, component and material, panel type, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the display material market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific is dominating the display material market due to the presence of large industries and manufacturing of largest stack of OLED panel in the region.

The country section of display material market the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Global Display Material Market Share Analysis

Display material market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to display material market.

The major players covered in the display material market report are LG Chem Ltd., Samsung SDI Co, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Corning Incorporated, Universal Display, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., The Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., DuPont, Toray Industries, Inc., DIC CORPORATION, Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., JSR Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Japan Display Inc., Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Sony Corporation, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

