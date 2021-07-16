Display Glass Substrate Market Growth Projections by Type, Industry Verticals, Region and Key Players by 2030

The display glass substrate is a particular type of protective covering over the surfaces of TFT (thin-film transistors), LCD (Liquid crystal displays) and OLED panels. This display glass substrate forms the part of the display units for the products including mobile phones, laptops,and LED TVs. The display unit in every electronic device is assembled by using the following components such as a color filter, a polarizer and a display coated with a glass substrate which forms the most important protective layer.The color filter is used to enhance the image quality while the thin film transistors (TFT) are used to transmit the signals to the liquid crystal displays (LCD).

The key benefits of using the display glass substrate along with the display units are thatit avoids energy loss, provides ultra-sensitivity, flexibility, and scratchproof properties. All these benefits are expected to lead the way for the increase in demand for the display glass substrate in the market.

The display glass substrate market share is segmented on the basis of type, industry verticals and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into borosilicate-based glass substrates, silicon-based glass substrates, ceramic-based glass substrates, fused silica/quartz-based glass substrates, and others. By industry verticals, it is categorized into electronics, automotive, medical, aerospace, defense, and solar. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players operating in the display glass substrate market include Corning Incorporated, LG Chem, AGC Incorporated, AvanStrate Incorporated, SCHOTT Ag, Tungshu Optoelectronics, IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited and CGC Glass. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the display glass substrate industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). This pandemic has significantly affected almost all the industries worldwide by the strict lockdowns and travel bans imposed by the governing bodies. The display glass substrate market has also been substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many manufacturing companies to work with minimal workforce abiding by the guidelines of the local administrations. In addition, the disruption of the supply chain has adversely affected the display glass substrate market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak,many employees have lost their jobs because of heavy losses faced by the companies due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.All these have created a panic situation in the market. Therefore, these uncertainties that prevail in the market have negatively impacted the growth of the display glass substrate market.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The advancement in the demand for electronic devices such as a mobile phone, laptops, and smart watches which havea display unit coupled with it is thriving to increase the demand for the display glass substrate in the market.

Some of the properties of the display glass substrate are that it provides protection to the display units, prevents breakage, protects from scratches, and provides high sensitivity. All these properties boost the demand for the need of display glass substrate.

The major restraining factor for the growth of the display glass substrates market being the massive investment and skilled workforce required for setting up the manufacturing plant.

The Display Glass Substrate Market Trends

Emerging Demand for Electronic Devices

As the electronic industry is the most dominating enduser industry segment of the display glass substrates and the increase in the demand for electronic devices such as LCD TV, inverters backup indicators, digital clocks, and speedometers have significantly contributed to the rise in demand for the installation of display glass substrates for the protection ofdisplay units.

Furthermore, the rapid advancement of new technologies has contributed to the demand for new electronic devices with latest technologies that have resulted in the demand for display glass substrates. In addition, the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to lead the way for the growth of display glass substrate market.

Expansion of the E-commerce Industry

In the past decade, the e-commerce industry has been one of the flourishing industries across the globe. This e-commerce industry has seen tremendous changes in the past decade and the users worldwide are easily adapting and availing the services of this e-commerce industry. Thee-commerce platforms are accessible through the electronics devices such as mobile phones and laptops. Therefore, this has resulted in the demand for mobile phones and laptops which in turn has paved the way for the display glass substrate market growth.

