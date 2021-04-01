Display Fingerprint Technology Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: Fingerprint Cards AB, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Shenzhen Goodix

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Display Fingerprint Technology market in its latest report titled, “Display Fingerprint Technology Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The display fingerprint technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Display Fingerprint Technology Market: Fingerprint Cards AB, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Shenzhen Goodix, Synaptics Incorporated, FocalTech, GigaDevice, Vkansee, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– February 2019 – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of 3D Sonic Sensor that powered first ultrasonic fingerprint reader on smartphones.

– November 2018 – Goodix in-display fingerprint sensor was featured in OnePlus 6T, Honor Magic2, and Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphones. This helped the Goodix to strengthen its global presence and further accelerated global R&D innovation and technical service system.

Market Overview:

According to Credit Suisse Group AG, there was 67% penetration of smartphones with the fingerprint sensors globally in 2018. This was due to the convenience and intuitive use from the users.

– With the decreasing prices, the in-display fingerprint sensor has become part of the standard equipment for android phones at a cheaper rate. With the increasing demand for fingerprint sensors from smartphone vendors like Vivo, who manufacturers low budget smartphones on, it is expected that it will have a positive impact on the global display fingerprint technology market.

– Further, according to the American Ceramic Society, the mobile phone user checks the device 47 times per day; once every 20 minutes while they are awake. Therefore, increasing demand for convenience is expected to be another significant factor in driving the adoption of in-display fingerprint technology in smartphones.

– For instance, in February 2019, Footprint Cards AB announced the launch of optical in-display fingerprint sensor that expected to deliver superior image quality which leads to higher biometric performance.

– However, currently, the in-display fingerprint sensors are comparatively slow compared to conventional fingerprint sensor which might restrain the market for a few years. But, the technological advancements in this field is expected to generate new opportunities during the studied period

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Growing smartphones penetrations in countries, such as India and China is expected to be one of the significant drivers for the mobile display fingerprint technology market in the region.

– Moreover, the customers in the region such as India are price sensitive. Thus, companies such as Oppo, Vivo are utilizing this technology for their smart phones. These two brands have high brand visibility in India due to their marketing strategies adopted earlier such as sponsoring the events such as hockey league etc.

– Further, with the government initiative to push local manufacturing in India, many smartphones are manufacturing their smartphones in India. This creates a huge opportunity for the display fingerprint technology vendors to enter the region to gain competitive advantages among the other suppliers.

This Display Fingerprint Technology Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

