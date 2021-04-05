Display Driver Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Future Opportunities by 2027

A display driver is a kind of semiconductor with an integrated circuit that functions as a microprocessor/LCD interface. These drivers are mostly used in display devices such as smartwatches, laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and automotive displays. Display drivers are important components of display devices that deliver an electrical current to trigger pixels within the LCD until an image is transmitted to the device. Surge in demand for OLED and flexible display for smartphones and tablet devices and rapid adoption of smart wearables and AR/VR devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the display driver market.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Novatek Microelectronics (Taiwan), Synaptics (US), Himax Technologies (Taiwan), Silicon Works (South Korea), Sitronix Technology (Taiwan), Raydium Semiconductor (Taiwan), Magnachip Semiconductor (Luxembourg & South Korea), FocalTech (Taiwan), MediaTek (Taiwan).

Regions covered

North America (Canada, Mexico, U.S.), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, Middle East)

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global display driver market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which have led to decline in demand for display drivers.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new display drivers as workers have stayed in their homes, which has disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these display drivers are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced display drivers to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Owing to rise in demand for LCD panels in smartphones, televisions, and other electronic devices, the global display driver market is expected to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period. Significant drivers of growth include rise in demand for high quality, integrated functions, and higher average sales prices. Owing to the rise in demand for OLED and flexible displays, adoption of highly priced and advanced display drivers and growth in the automotive display industry propels the market growth. Growth in the use of 4K and 8K televisions and UHD content availability, and emerging role of DDICs in individual components and single integration chips also drive the market growth for display drivers.

The global display driver market trends are as follows:

Surge in demand for OLED displays

The OLED display driver market is expected to grow rapidly, which eventually increases demand for high-performance display driver ICs and then push the market towards higher growth. Due to increase in use in smart devices such as smartphones, wearables (smartwatch and AR/VR HMDs), and smart TV, OLED, and flexible displays are leading in the display industry. South Korea accounts for more than 95% of the total output of OLED display panels, owing to which bulk of OLED-based display driver demand comes from South Korea. With major investments in OLED technology from Samsung and LG Display and their production growth, South Korea is expected to dominate the OLED display industry, in terms of scale, during the forecast period.

China is projected to be the fastest growing market

Most demand for LCD and OLED displays comes from car drivers. Such displays are manufactured in Asia-Pacific, especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Construction of Gen 6 and above facilities by Chinese players can have a significant impact on the global display driver market, with government support in terms of finance and land offerings. This increases manufacture of LCD and OLED displays in China and raise the market for display drivers for most applications.

