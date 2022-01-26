Disney’s Dwarf Removal Upsets JDG And Netizens (20 Tweets)

Here’s the news that’s hard to miss today: Disney responded to Peter Dinklage’s comments on the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake by declaring that the dwarfs would be replaced with “magical beings” to avoid reinforcing stereotypes. Therefore, according to our colleagues at The Wrap, the dwarves are not supposed to appear in the film at the moment, but it’s always possible, so long as Disney hasn’t confirmed, that they’ll appear in the form of unidentifiable magical creatures attached to people with dwarfism (understand by that the characters could be assimilated to “dwarves” as we can see for example in “The Lord of the Rings”). It’s difficult to know more at this time, although The Wrap seems to claim that no dwarves whatsoever will be present and that the magical creatures in question do not resemble the “dwarves” as we commonly understand them. .

As you have probably understood, the controversy surrounding a future modified Disney classic as part of a remake is growing on the Internet. We therefore recommend that you first read YouTuber Joueur du Grenier’s comment on the subject:

My god I shit the times we live in it’s amazing https://t.co/ojjoKNg6Zf

January 26, 2022

And here is the opinion of some netizens who, like Frédéric Molas, failed to appreciate the fact that Disney wanted to replace the dwarves with magical creatures:

1)

Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs with a Snow White, not white and without dwarfs, the new title of the film is “Snow”

January 26, 2022

2)

“Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs” becomes:

“Young person who can menstruate privileged cisgender people and the 7 little magical beings with first names that relate to their behavior”

January 26, 2022

3)

Seriously, the US is once again flaunting its lack of culture: Snow White’s “dwarfs” have nothing to do with dwarfism, they have everything to do with mythology.

They are gnomes, elves, fairies and certainly not small people.

January 26, 2022

4)

Snow White and the Seven Unicorns. (And the apple will be organic and distorted to represent the ugly fruit) #WhatATimeToBeAlive https://t.co/znJJUPXSJx

January 26, 2022

5)

Rha yes, still the level of political correctness, we reached heights that I could not imagine there

January 26, 2022

6)

Snow White and the 7th [insérez ici un terme non-offensant]

I start :

Snow White and the 7 Super Saiyans

Good luck to the Evil Queen!

January 26, 2022

7)

Yes suddenly it’s more Snow White but bad plagiarism what https://t.co/lq57acW7gi

January 26, 2022

8th)

Snow White is white by definition and the dwarves are not dwarf people but a race (like in the Lord of the Rings). I wonder how you manage to be happy in your life when you manage to be offended by everything and for nothing.

January 26, 2022

9)

The title of the film “Snow White is not white and the 7 dwarfs without dwarfs”

January 26, 2022

10)

In order not to send the wrong signal to the farmers, in the remake of Snow White she will not eat the poisoned apple, but will be neutralized by the witch thanks to a well felt brush

January 26, 2022

11)

The Snow White actress who doesn’t know how snow is

The evil queen played by Gal Gadot in the world of fashion, is there anyone more beautiful than her?

And will there be no dwarves?

Absolutely nothing works https://t.co/VgDIadXnCN

January 26, 2022

And here are the opinions of other netizens who understand Disney’s policy regarding the remake of Snow White:

12)

Since I have a child in this case, Peter Dinklage agrees! I’m not even talking about strong boyars

January 26, 2022

13)

1) Listen to those affected

2) Did you want to see the movie?

3) It will only be dwarves like Lord of the Rings. I don’t think it’s midgets so stop it yeah yeah

January 26, 2022

14)

I understand people defending the story, but listen to one affected person. At some point, the abusive depictions should be stopped.

Sorry, but the gnomes in Snow White are a caricature of a garden gnome. Understand it hurts https://t.co/kWUzMa3m6d

January 25, 2022

fifteen)

Do you know the harm these stories do to little people?

How does that change the story? Have we ever changed the nature of some people during adjustment?

January 26, 2022

16)

And we don’t give a fuck about your conservative Boomer opinions 🙂 but go ahead and do your yes-yes on the internet, using your notoriety to teach the younger generations what intolerance is. Obviously your life journey hasn’t taught you anything about respect.

January 26, 2022

17)

I will never understand this reaction. Why lament the reinterpretation of a story? Nobody forces you to enjoy the new version, nobody destroys the original material.

Is it serious that Kaamelott isn’t exactly the lyrics of Chretien de Troyes?

January 26, 2022

18)

I think it’s a shame to react like that, not forgetting that Disney’s work is already a rewriting of a story adapted to the mores of the society of the time. So it’s not just about our time. It’s just the evolution of our society and our customs and culture follows

January 26, 2022

19)

We can also listen to people who suffer from these stereotypes and understand that this type of presentation is actually not enough today, they have suffered enough: https://t.co/xlI8tjl36D

January 26, 2022

20)

I think that’s pretty cool, don’t you? It’s like all those movies where the blonde is always the slut on duty… The fewer clichés there are, the better off we’ll be.

January 26, 2022

And you, which side did you take when you found out about Disney’s choice? We’ll let you answer this question via our comments section! And if you want to read actor Peter Dinklage’s full comments on a hypothetical portrayal of dwarfs in the Snow White remake (before Disney’s answer), you can find them here.