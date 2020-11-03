Disney Princesses more realistic, less glamorous and facing the coronavirus (40 images)

Andhika Muksin is back to inspire us with new creations. This artist passionate about Disney characters offers us today 40 images in which the Disney princesses are increasingly realistic and less glamorous, and additionally in the face of the coronavirus.

Disney Princesses more realistic and less glamorous

Disney characters are one of the favorite subjects of artist Andhika Muksin. We regularly share his creations with you, for example when he integrates Disney characters into real life, when he introduces himself behind the scenes of Disney movies, or when he messes things up. Ghibli universe and Disney characters. Last year he started a series where the Disney Princesses are like everyone else, which makes them more realistic and less glamorous. He continued this series by adding dates for some, the coronavirus and confinement. Aurora who has to be woken up from afar, Maleficent who makes his threats in video conferences or Beauty and the Beast with a mask, the result is always so funny. We let you enjoy these 40 new images.

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8th)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

23)

24)

25)

26)

27)

28)

29)

30)

31)

32)

33)

34)

35)

36)

37)

38)

39)

40)