Disney may be preparing a new “Star Wars” trilogy

The reveal was made by a journalist who predicts the new story will center on the Jedi Order.

Still can’t jump for joy

Forget spinoffs and series that focus on parallel characters. Apparently, Disney is even “actively preparing” a new trilogy that aims to leave the Skywalker saga behind and venture into new territory.

After Disney bought Lucasfilm, it started the new trilogy that began in 2015 and ended in 2019 with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. With the First Order’s ultimate defeat at the hands of the Resistance, it all seemed to be over.

But the saga created by George Lucas has a thousand and one lives – and many more stories to tell. According to journalist Joanna Robinson and former Vanity Fair reporter, there are “whispers” of an active project for a new trilogy that will center on the rebirth of the Jedi Order.

However, speaking to the podcast The Ringer, the journalist explained that “it would be possible to fill a stadium with ideas that Lucasfilm was interested in that never materialized.”

