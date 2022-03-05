Disney+ is all set to roll out low-cost subscription charges – Here’s the complete news!!

A cheaper, ad-supported version of its Disney+ streaming service will be available later this year as Disney tries to make money by 2024, the company said on Friday. It wants to make money by that time. Also, the company said that it plans to make these subscriptions available to people all over the world in 2023.

Disney joins a growing number of media companies, including AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Comcast, Discovery, and Paramount Global, that are offering ad-supported tiers of their streaming services to get customers who aren’t willing to pay full price.

“Everyone wins when Disney+ is available to more people at a lower price,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “It’s a win for everyone.” “More people will be able to see our great content.” They can reach more people, and our storytellers can share their work with more fans and families. Disney also claims that the Ad-supported services model has sustained television for decades, hence using this model to expand their reach further.

During the Ukraine crisis, Disney, Warner Bros., and Sony Pictures have stopped releasing movies in Russia. The prices were not given.

Ad-supported services borrow from a model that has kept TV going for years, with commercials paying for the cost of programming.

The CEO of Discovery, David Zaslav, said recently that “there are a lot of people who will never pay for TV.” But they can go to and watch this content, and it will be paid for by advertisers.

Hulu and ESPN+ already have ad-supported versions.

