Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: Moneymaking 101
Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game where you will need a lot of cash if you want to be living your best life (which is a sad but true analogy for real life as well). While the game has two forms of currency, this article will only look at the more capitalist version, which is the Star Coins.
Players will need the coins for many transactions in Disney Dreamlight Valley, primarily those dealing with Scrooge McDuck. He will take charge of most of the renovations, restorations, and even the main item shop in the game. If you know his reputation, you know he is not going to cheapen his prices.
However, there are more than a few ways to make some money on your own in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As a life-simulator, it will not reward you with coins for finishing quests and will require that you set up your own business. This guide will help you with finding the best ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The first thing to understand is where you can get Star Coins from in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Progressing friendships to certain levels can net you a few coins now and then, while Scrooge can sometimes give them to you for helping him out, although these aren’t the most reliable methods.
The best way to make coins is by utilizing Goofy’s stall. This is the only place in the game where you can sell items from your inventory, for which Goofy will pay you. There is no limit to how much you can sell, as Goofy is capable of paying any amount, which makes him arguably as rich as Scrooge, despite his *ahem *humble stature.
So, now that you know where to make money from, the next step is what to make money with. Of course, you can sell any old trinket to Goofy to earn cash, but some items earn you more money than others. Read on to find the three best ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Farming your heart out
One of the best ways to get a lot of Star Coins is by farming. Selling crop nets you quite a lot of money from Goofy, especially if you are selling the right ones. Granted, you will need to spend some cash to get specific seeds if you want to be meticulous with your farming, but you can also farm as just a hobby, using the seeds you find by clearing Night Thorns.
Depending on how much time you spend in Disney Dreamlight Valley a day, different crops might suit your needs. This is mostly due to the fact that each crop has a different time frame to grow and mature, and varies in selling price. Below is a table denoting every crop in the game, alongside its time taken to grow and the price at which it sells.
Fishing for coins
Another great way to make Star Coins easily in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Fishing. In a way, it is better than farming, in that you do not need to spend any money beforehand to buy any prerequisites. Another plus point is that getting a hold of fish is quite easy and does not have a wait time like growing crops. Bring along a friend to whom you have assigned fishing as a specialty, and you might even reap double the benefits.
Simply head over to a pond, sea shore, or river in any of the biomes you have unlocked, get out your rod, and start fishing. If you’re good enough at quick-time events, this activity should be a cinch. Below you’ll find a table of all the fish in the game, where to find them, and their selling price.
Mining is the art of making money
Finally, one of the most direct ways to make money is simply by selling Goofy precious gems. There are a variety of gems available in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the best way to gather them is by mining the black ore veins seen around the world.
Similar to fishing, you do not have to spend any extra cash for this activity, and you will also probably end up with additional materials that you can sell for some extra cash. Again, having a buddy whose specialty is mining helps here, as they will occasionally unearth the last mineral you get from an ore vein, doubling your profit.
Here is a table of all the precious gems in the game, along with their availability and selling prices.
These were some of the best ways to make money faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
