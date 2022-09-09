There are a lot of substances that gamers can use to prepare dinner scrumptious recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are going to discover these substances everywhere in the totally different realms of Dreamlight Valley. They are often collected, saved, bought, or put in a pot to prepare dinner up one of many many meals objects obtainable within the recreation.

Disney Dreamlight Valley was launched with a number of ingredient classes. Gamers will come throughout a plethora of Greens, Fruits, Grains, Seafood, and extra as they hope to finish the most effective cooking recipes.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley substances and the place to seek out them

A big majority of substances will be present in Peaceable Meadow in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Picture by way of Gameloft)

Substances will be discovered all over the world by exploring, buying from Goofy’s Stall, or taking to the Chez Remy restaurant. Not each single one is offered for buy or within the restaurant, nevertheless.

They will all be discovered whereas scouring the totally different realms. For fast substances, Goofy sells Greens and Seeds (for planting). Aside from that. Chez Remy has its personal obtainable objects like Fish and Spices.

These aren’t dependable methods to acquire each ingredient, so check out every one to see the place they are often discovered and the way lengthy they take to develop once more:

Greens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Asparagus : Present in Frosted Heights, offers 3 per harvest, grows again in 2 hours and quarter-hour.

: Present in Frosted Heights, offers 3 per harvest, grows again in 2 hours and quarter-hour. Bell Pepper : Present in Forest of Valor, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in quarter-hour.

: Present in Forest of Valor, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in quarter-hour. Carrot : Present in Peaceable Meadow, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in quarter-hour.

: Present in Peaceable Meadow, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in quarter-hour. Chilli Pepper : Present in Sunlit Plateau, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 45 minutes.

: Present in Sunlit Plateau, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 45 minutes. Cucumber : Present in Frosted Heights, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour and quarter-hour.

: Present in Frosted Heights, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour and quarter-hour. Eggplant : Present in Frosted Heights, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 3 hours.

: Present in Frosted Heights, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 3 hours. Leek : Present in Forgotten Lands, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 2 hours.

: Present in Forgotten Lands, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 2 hours. Lettuce : Present in Peaceable Meadow, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 3 minutes.

: Present in Peaceable Meadow, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 3 minutes. Okra : Present in Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 2 hours.

: Present in Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 2 hours. Onion : Present in Forest of Valor, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour and quarter-hour.

: Present in Forest of Valor, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour and quarter-hour. Potato : Present in Forgotten Lands, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 35 minutes.

: Present in Forgotten Lands, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 35 minutes. Pumpkin : Present in Forgotten Lands, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 4 hours.

: Present in Forgotten Lands, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 4 hours. Spinach : Present in Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour.

: Present in Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour. Tomato : Present in Dazzle Seaside, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 25 minutes.

: Present in Dazzle Seaside, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 25 minutes. Zucchini: Present in Sunlit Plateau, offers 2 per harvest and grows again in 40 minutes.

Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Apple : Present in Forgotten Lands and the Plaza, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 20 minutes.

: Present in Forgotten Lands and the Plaza, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 20 minutes. Banana : Present in Peaceable Meadow and Dazzle Seaside, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 23 minutes.

: Present in Peaceable Meadow and Dazzle Seaside, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 23 minutes. Blueberry : Present in Forest of Valor and Dazzle Seaside, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 23 minutes.

: Present in Forest of Valor and Dazzle Seaside, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 23 minutes. Cherry : Present in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 33 minutes.

: Present in Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 33 minutes. Cocoa Bean : Present in Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in half-hour.

: Present in Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in half-hour. Coconut : Present in Moana’s realm, and its develop again time together with harvest quantities are unknown.

: Present in Moana’s realm, and its develop again time together with harvest quantities are unknown. Gooseberry : Present in Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 40 minutes.

: Present in Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 40 minutes. Lemon : Present in Forest of Valor and Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 27 minutes.

: Present in Forest of Valor and Glade of Belief, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 27 minutes. Raspberry: Present in Peaceable Meadow and the Plaza, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 17 minutes.

Grains in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Canola : Present in Forest of Valor, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 35 minutes.

: Present in Forest of Valor, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 35 minutes. Corn : Present in Dazzle Seaside, offers 2 per harvest and grows again in 12 minutes.

: Present in Dazzle Seaside, offers 2 per harvest and grows again in 12 minutes. Rice : Present in Glade of Belief, offers 2 per harvest and grows again in 50 minutes.

: Present in Glade of Belief, offers 2 per harvest and grows again in 50 minutes. Soya : Present in Sunlit Plateau, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour and half-hour.

: Present in Sunlit Plateau, offers 3 per harvest and grows again in 1 hour and half-hour. Sugarcane : Present in Dazzle Seaside, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 7 minutes.

: Present in Dazzle Seaside, offers 1 per harvest and grows again in 7 minutes. Wheat: Present in Peaceable Meadow, offers 2 per harvest and grows again in 1 minute.

Pantry Gadgets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter : Purchased at Chezy Remy for 190 Star Cash.

: Purchased at Chezy Remy for 190 Star Cash. Cheese : Purchased at Chezy Remy for 180 Star Cash.

: Purchased at Chezy Remy for 180 Star Cash. Egg : Purchased at Chezy Remy for 220 Star Cash.

: Purchased at Chezy Remy for 220 Star Cash. Milk : Purchased at Chezy Remy for 230 Star Cash.

: Purchased at Chezy Remy for 230 Star Cash. Peanut : Purchased at Chezy Remy for 200 Star Cash.

: Purchased at Chezy Remy for 200 Star Cash. Slush Ice: Purchased at Chezy Remy for 150 Star Cash.

Spices and Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Basil : Present in Peaceable Meadow.

: Present in Peaceable Meadow. Garlic : Present in Forest of Valor.

: Present in Forest of Valor. Ginger : Present in Forgotten Lands.

: Present in Forgotten Lands. Mint : Present in Frosted Heights.

: Present in Frosted Heights. Mushrooms : Present in Glade of Belief.

: Present in Glade of Belief. Oregano : Discovered within the Plaza.

: Discovered within the Plaza. Vanilla: Present in Sunlit Plateau.

Seafood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clam : Present in Dazzle Seaside.

: Present in Dazzle Seaside. Oyster : Present in Dazzle Seaside.

: Present in Dazzle Seaside. Scallop: Present in Dazzle Seaside.

Extra substances are sure to be added if downloadable content material is given to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Till then, the record remains to be relatively giant and it’ll take loads of exploring to seek out all of them.

