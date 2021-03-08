Disney copied 23 times from another Disney

A few years ago we suggested that you come back in a video to the similarities that might exist between the different Disney that you know. Since then, new comparison work has been carried out and we can therefore provide you with new comparison images. We present you 23 times when Disney has recycled its animations! We hope some of them have escaped your eagle eye. Don’t hesitate to answer our survey at the end of the article so we know what it is.

1) the jungle book and Winnie the Pooh

2) the jungle book and the toad and the schoolmaster

3) Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast

4) Robin Hood and the Aristocats

5) the jungle book and the robin hood

6) Robin Hood and the Aristocats

7) the adventures of bernard and bianca and the jungle book

8) Bambi and Rox and Roucky

9) Alice in Wonderland and Pinocchio

10) Merlin the Wizard and Rox and Roucky

11) the jungle book and merlin the wizard

12) Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Robin Hood

13) Robin Hood and the Aristocats

14) 101 Dalmatians and Merlin the Enchanting

15) the princess and the frog and Merlin the magician

16) Merlin the Wizard and the Truth About Mother Goose

17) 101 Dalmatians and the Jungle Book

21) Robin Hood and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

22) Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Robins Hood

Have you seen or missed all of these similarities? Don’t hesitate to give us your feedback on this topic in the comments section and poll below!