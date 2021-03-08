World
Disney copied 23 times from another Disney
A few years ago we suggested that you come back in a video to the similarities that might exist between the different Disney that you know. Since then, new comparison work has been carried out and we can therefore provide you with new comparison images. We present you 23 times when Disney has recycled its animations! We hope some of them have escaped your eagle eye. Don’t hesitate to answer our survey at the end of the article so we know what it is.
1) the jungle book and Winnie the Pooh
2) the jungle book and the toad and the schoolmaster
3) Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast
4) Robin Hood and the Aristocats
5) the jungle book and the robin hood
6) Robin Hood and the Aristocats
7) the adventures of bernard and bianca and the jungle book
8) Bambi and Rox and Roucky
9) Alice in Wonderland and Pinocchio
10) Merlin the Wizard and Rox and Roucky
11) the jungle book and merlin the wizard
12) Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Robin Hood
13) Robin Hood and the Aristocats
14) 101 Dalmatians and Merlin the Enchanting
15) the princess and the frog and Merlin the magician
16) Merlin the Wizard and the Truth About Mother Goose
17) 101 Dalmatians and the Jungle Book
18) the jungle book and the robin hood
19) the jungle book and the robin hood
20) the jungle book and the robin hood
21) Robin Hood and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
22) Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Robins Hood
23) the jungle book and the robin hood
Have you seen or missed all of these similarities? Don’t hesitate to give us your feedback on this topic in the comments section and poll below!