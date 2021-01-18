Disk Encryption Market 2020-2027 COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Dell; McAfee, Sophos Ltd.; Symantec

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Disk Encryption Market” study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures. All the data and information gathered in the Disk Encryption report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This Disk Encryption report has several aspects of marketing research and analysis for ABC industry which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

Market Analysis: Global Disk Encryption Market

Global Disk Encryption Market is undergoing healthy growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the bae year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in concerns for the demand for solutions and protection against cyber security.

Market Definition: Global Disk Encryption Market

Disk encryption can be defined as a method of converting sensitive data into inaccessible drives that cannot be accessed without proper authorizations. This process of encryption requires installation of a software or hardware on the disk that requires the encryption service.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for solutions and protection against cyber security amid rising concerns regarding theft of data and unauthorized access

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge regarding the available encryption services that are inexpensive

Market Segmentation: Global Disk Encryption Market

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Verticals BFSI Telecom & IT Government & Public Utilities Healthcare Retail Aerospace & Defense Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Jetico announced that they had released the third version of “BestCrypt Volume Encryption – Enterprise Edition”. The updated version has the ability for supporting a number of accounts, audit logs and ease of use.

In September 2015, ESET North America announced that they had completed the acquisition of DESlock Limited from Shackleton Ventures Investment Company. This acquisition will help ESET North America to expand its offices and provide expanded service provisions to the U.K. region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Disk Encryption Market

Global disk encryption market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of disk encryption market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Disk Encryption Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the disk encryption market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Dell; McAfee, LLC; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; DiskCryptor; Apple Inc.; Microsoft; ESET North America; DESlock Limited; IBM Corporation; Micro Focus; Bitdefender; Trend Micro Incorporated; NetApp; AlertBoot Data Security; Thales eSecurity; WinMagic and The Kubernetes Authors.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

