Disgusted by the latest arc, fans lashed out at mangaka (22 tweets)

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241 was released not that long ago, and since then, some fans haven’t fled. In fact, many of the mangaka behind this work, Ken Wakui, is lost and should have completed the manga earlier or pursued a different path of screenwriting. Nevertheless, many netizens say that they are disappointed with the turn of events and do not hesitate to announce it on social networks, even going so far as to mention the mangaka in tweets.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to read it.

I beg you tell me it’s fake Tokyo Avengers, is it really? pic.twitter.com/ndEGG03EOa

February 9, 2022

Ptdrrr I’m not Tokyo Revengers but apparently Japanese people are a little tired of translating this manga pic.twitter.com/Z8yfSaVGDT

February 9, 2022

Tokyo revenge spoilers

Is there someone beating up Mickey? Or shoot him? It’s good to finish the manga https://t.co/KWoq3A5hnh

February 9, 2022

No, that’s too much, I have to say what I think of Tokyo Revengers now. I just read the last chapter (241) and it sucks but how real. My biggest crush of 2021 becomes my biggest disappointment of 2022.

February 9, 2022

Guess I’ll read it just to see how weird the author of Tokyo Revengers https://t.co/FYoW71Iumq has gotten

February 9, 2022

Tokyo Revengers it was my favorite in 2021 it’s the one I hate more and more in 2022 it’s a huge joke pic.twitter.com/H2Gkk7n2de

February 10, 2022

Your disastrous manga there who can say he is a fan of Tokyo Revengers at the point where we are #TokyoRevengers241 pic.twitter.com/3nYlLLPGOB

February 9, 2022

The flop of Tokyo Revengers however, the author really eats his shit

February 9, 2022

When you see Tokyo Avengers getting ripped off as it burns ahead of #TokyoRevengers241 pic.twitter.com/N7tMqWsde7

February 9, 2022

[TOKYO REVENGERS SPOILERS] #TokyoRevengers241

So you’re telling me that what caused Sanzu’s scars and Mikey’s anger is a cardboard model pic.twitter.com/02IEN0KNRc

February 9, 2022

Hahaha Tokyo Revengers the biggest fall of the decade. We’ll keep the Tenjiku bow and the black dragons in mind and forget the rest, eh

February 9, 2022

In One Piece there is no death, limit is required.

There are avengers many dead in Tokyo, but they are useless and it stinks.

This manga is finished https://t.co/Uy2LhViIkN

February 10, 2022

Tokyo Revengers used to be a good manga pic.twitter.com/QSfAwfaddr

February 8, 2022

Tokyo Revengers was a good manga.

For me Tokyo Revengers is over here, there is no sequel after https://t.co/q5QJrTO2oP

February 10, 2022

I’ll read Tokyo Revengers so I can spit on it too

February 10, 2022

Tokyo Revengers was good, huh, it’s a quick read, but hey, we’re not going to say it blew up on the floor.

February 10, 2022

Tokyo’s Avengers are getting worse and worse with every terrible scan

February 10, 2022

I need to speak to the guy who does the Tokyo Revengers translations, this is too much pic.twitter.com/5GyYnYfGrP

February 9, 2022

I’m dead it just finished Tokyo Revengers 2 days ago jsp what the author did but he must have been crazy

February 10, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks Tokyo Revengers has gotten awful with its long arcs and storyline that barely makes sense anymore?

February 10, 2022

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241 is the worst chapter ever

February 9, 2022

Well bah tokyo avengers this is where we part ways chapter 241 makes me leave the crew what the fuck is that big shit there

February 10, 2022

And you, what do you think of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 241? Don’t hesitate to give us feedback on this topic via our comment section! And if you want to know which anime was voted the best between Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Revengers, you can read our previous article on the subject.