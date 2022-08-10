Disguised Toast dispels rumors about why he did not participate in the recent Sussy Sunday Among Us stream

In a current stream, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” introduced that he had been again in America for a couple of days, and followers have been curious as to why he did not take part on this week’s Sussy Sunday.

Sussy Sunday is a fan favourite streamer collab the place the most important content material creators come collectively to play Amongst Us.

Through the pandemic, the social deduction recreation gained reputation within the streaming group. Toast was on the forefront of the craze and gained enormous reputation after his collaborations with streamers reminiscent of Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband.

With a bunch of Offline TV members and different streamers happening vacation through the summer time, Sussy Sunday had been on a hiatus for a while. Nonetheless, final week, nearly all the massive streamers (except Disguised Toast) got here collectively as soon as once more to play the sport. Now that he admitted to being again from Japan, followers have been dying to know why he didn’t take part within the occasion.

Disguised Toast reveals why he skipped final weekend’s Amongst Us stream

The most effective a part of Twitch through the pandemic was undoubtedly the shared expertise of watching a bunch of streamers taking part in a social deduction recreation like Amongst Us. Whereas the preliminary hype has died down, followers nonetheless love the weekly gatherings and had clearly been lacking Toast.

(Timestamp 00:12:17)

Disguised Toast realized he needed to handle the elephant within the room earlier than individuals began flooding his chat or DMs with questions on his absence on the current occasion and defined that he had really not knowledgeable his buddies about the truth that he had returned:

“I got here again to the States, and earlier than individuals ask… Properly, not earlier than as a result of individuals already requested. I cannot be collaborating in Sussy Sunday as a result of I wasn’t requested, primarily as a result of they did not know I used to be again.”

He went on to say that his buddies nonetheless thought he was in Japan and requested his viewers to not make an enormous deal about it:

“Uh, everybody was underneath the impression that I used to be nonetheless in Japan, and they’re underneath that impression as a result of I did not inform anybody I used to be again from Japan. So it is not on them to ask me. So please do not be bizarre about it.”

He additionally revealed that he needed to do a sponsored stream over the weekend and wouldn’t have the ability to be a part of his buddies anyway:

“I’ve a sponsor stream in like one hour so… I am unable to precisely, uh, be a part of and go away so. You recognize, as a lot as I’d like to play Sussy Sunday.”

Fan reactions

Followers of the streamer have been fairly unhappy about him not becoming a member of the others. Many thought he was depressed and shared their theories about why he refuses to hitch Sussy Sunday:

Chat reactions (Picture by way of Disguised Toast/Twitch)

Feedback in regards to the streamer’s change in character(Picture by way of POG Highlights/YouTube)

Disguised Toast and his pleasant banter with streamers like Sykkuno and Valkyrae are a few of the prime explanation why the Amongst Us streams gained a lot reputation. As an integral a part of the formation of Sussy Sunday, followers understandably need him again taking part in the sport.

