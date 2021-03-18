Discussion on «killer» Putin – Moscow reacts sternly | Free press

Moscow (dpa) – With his sharp remarks about Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden caused widespread horror in Russia, but also received some encouragement abroad. In an interview, Biden answered yes to the question of whether Putin was a “murderer”.

Putin (68) responded on Thursday with an allusion to the age of the American colleague who is ten years older than him. “Stay healthy! I wish him good health,” Putin said Thursday when a video operator asked what he thought of Biden’s statements. And he went even further by accusing the United States of killing blacks and Indians.

The Russian president said Biden should look in the mirror. In view of his history, he accused the US of “genocide of the Indian tribes” and the extermination of blacks. “The United States is the only country on Earth to drop a nuclear weapon – and another country without nuclear weapons: against Japan at the end of World War II, against Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” There was no military reason for that. “That was the direct extermination of the civilian population,” Putin said.

The Kremlin had previously described Biden’s comments about Putin as “very bad.” “Of course there has never been anything like it in history,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitri Peskov. In the interview with the broadcaster ABC, Biden also said when asked that he had once openly told Putin at a meeting in the past that he thought he was soulless. “I was alone with him in his office.” He looked Putin in the eye and said, “I don’t think you have a soul.” Putin looked at him and replied, “We understand each other.”

Referring to his long history as a US vice president and senator, Biden said he has dealt with many foreign leaders in his career. It is important to know the other. And he knows Putin quite well.

Support for Biden came from the EU, which gave Putin political responsibility for murders in Russia. “Unfortunately, there is a long list of unsuccessful and successful killings of critical and independent personalities in Russia, including politicians and journalists,” said EU Foreign Minister spokeswoman Josep Borrell. “You know that as President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin is ultimately responsible for the Russian authorities, politics and actions.”

Many cases are not investigated and remain unsolved; and the perpetrators would not be held accountable, Borrell said. The EU has imposed sanctions in two cases. Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas declined to comment on Biden’s statements. But he made it clear that the harsh criticism of Putin did not surprise him. Since the new US president took office, it was clear to him “that after Russia there would be a clear language in Washington”.

However, it is equally clear to him that in view of the great global challenges one must rely “on dialogue and understanding”, Maas said in Berlin. The US had proved that when it extended the New Start disarmament treaty with Russia.

Putin also said Russia is willing to cooperate with the US, but according to its own interests and on its terms. Nevertheless, the Kremlin made it clear that Russian-American relations were “very bad”. Biden has now shown that he has no interest in improving the relationship.

The Russian Foreign Ministry ordered its ambassador Anatoly Antonov back to Moscow to protest Biden’s comments. During the talks with Antonov in Moscow, the state of relations with the United States should now be analyzed, he said. Prominent foreign politician Konstantin Kosachev described Biden’s statements as completely inadmissible. The deputy head of the Council of the Russian Federation demanded an apology and threatened further action if this did not happen. The provisional withdrawal of the Russian ambassador from Washington is already a very serious diplomatic process.

According to US intelligence, Russia also campaigned for then-President Donald Trump in the November elections and tried to harm Biden. The Kremlin rejected that. Biden’s rejection in Moscow is considered major – mainly because of his criticism of the human rights situation in Russia and the threat of tougher US sanctions. Biden had announced new punitive measures against Russia.