Discussion of school openings and childhood vaccinations | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given lower corona rates and more relaxation, calls for a return to face-to-face education in schools are getting louder. The district day warned that the contamination would allow this for the summer holidays.

“The promise of politics to be the first to reopen schools must be fulfilled immediately,” said President Reinhard Sager of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) reiterated plans for a vaccination offer for children as young as 12 years old in case approval of the vaccine is expected soon. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) reserves its own disclosures for possible vaccination advice.

Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens said on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday that the right to education, normal participation in life and friends are of course very important things for children. “But the question that needs to be answered is whether vaccination is really the only and the right way to achieve this. We must not forget that no sweets are distributed during the vaccination, but a medical procedure is performed anyway. “The primary goal must be the well-being of the children. Other issues such as opening up the school, participating in the life or taking part in the parents’ vacation are” secondary arguments which in themselves do not provide sufficient ground “.

Spahn called the discussion about the benefits and risks of vaccines important, also in relation to the respective age group. “Covid-19 is a higher risk for someone aged 80 than for someone aged 18,” said the minister in Bernburg, Saxony-Anhalt. At the same time, there is not little information about long-term effects, especially among younger infected people. “If we want to have this virus under control, in Germany and Europe, I will campaign to vaccinate as much as possible.” He also receives a lot of mail from parents with children with previous illnesses who are eagerly awaiting a vaccination.

Federal and state health ministers aim to offer children and adolescents from the age of 12 a vaccination offer by the end of August – also Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers want to discuss implementation on Thursday. The manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer has applied for approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from the age of twelve. “We assume there could be approval in the next few days, this week or the next,” said Spahn. It is not about compulsory vaccination, but remains an individual decision. The manufacturer Moderna also announced that it would apply for approval for its vaccine from the age of 12.

SPD parliamentary deputy Katja Mast argued for older children and young people to be offered a vaccination before the end of the summer holidays. “This is the only way to ensure a minimum of normalcy for the time after that for the children, youth and their families who have carried this country through the crisis.” She called on the federal states to properly prepare the vaccinations of children.

The FDP in the Bundestag is also exerting pressure to return to normal classes. “Air filters, rapid tests and vaccinations for teachers enable safe classroom teaching,” said Katja Suding, group leader of the German news agency. “There is no longer any reason to deny children the right to education for even one day.” According to a survey on behalf of the FDP faction, 65.2 percent of citizens are in favor of an immediate return to in-person lessons if they adhere to testing and hygiene concepts. 24.7 percent are absolutely or rather against it. One in ten is a draw.

The issue is controversially discussed in the federal states. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, all 2.5 million schoolchildren will be back in face-to-face lessons from May 31 – with a stable seven-day incidence of less than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The state parents’ conference there criticized that the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recommendation was ignored to open only when the incidence was below 50 for seven days.

In Lower Saxony, schools and kindergartens will switch to face-to-face and regular use from 31 May, when the seven-day incidence in the respective districts and major cities is stable below 50. Theresa Schopper, Minister of Education of Baden-Württemberg, said in an interview that she hoped for “a little bit of normalcy” in the schools after the Whitsun holidays.

According to the latest daily report from the RKI, the seven-day value of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants has decreased in all age groups in recent weeks. Covid-19 outbreaks mainly affect private households, but also the professional environment, day care centers and schools. More than 112,000 cases have been reported from daycare centers, after-school centers and schools. Workers such as teachers were affected 46,000 times.