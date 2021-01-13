Discussion of mandatory vaccinations and FFP2 masks | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht has once again ruled out mandatory vaccination in the fight against the corona virus.

“The federal government has clearly stated that there will be no obligation to vaccinate against corona. The word of the federal government applies, ”said the“ Rheinische Post ”SPD politician (Wednesday). “If people are convinced of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccination, most will also be vaccinated.”

CSU chief Markus Söder had started a debate about mandatory vaccination for nurses. If you hear and read that few nurses want to be vaccinated, then the Ethics Council should at least discuss such a procedure, the Bavarian prime minister said. “Should vaccination readiness improve drastically, then that is certainly not necessary,” admitted the CSU chief. “But if it stays that way in the coming months, then this is simply the area that is the most vulnerable and the greatest challenge.”

The German Ethics Council had already rejected a general vaccination requirement for ethical reasons in a position paper in November. The committee had also indicated that under certain circumstances an ‘area-specific vaccination obligation’ should be considered, ethics council chair Alena Buyx explained in the ARD ‘Tagesthemen’ on Tuesday evening.

It’s about caring for patients who can only be protected by “the fact that the people who care for them have been vaccinated,” Buyx said. A condition for this is that “the vaccination ensures that the vaccinated person can no longer infect anyone”. It is currently unclear whether a vaccination will only protect the vaccinated person or also prevent the virus from being passed on to others.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also joined the front line of critics of the Söder initiative. The figures on the vaccination readiness of the nursing staff are not representative, “on the spot” you get “that the vaccination readiness is there,” he told the editorial team Germany (RND / Wednesday). “We have to be careful not to create a problem that doesn’t exist yet. In addition, we have promised not to introduce compulsory vaccinations – not even for certain groups. We have to keep our word, ”said Lauterbach.

According to a study by the Insa Institute for the newspaper “Bild”, a small majority of Germans are in favor of mandatory vaccination for nursing staff. 51 percent of those surveyed were in favor, 31 percent against.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn today issued a government statement in the Bundestag on the corona vaccinations. The coalition partner SPD recently criticized insufficient order quantities for vaccines. “In recent days and weeks, a number of critical questions have arisen. It’s right to ask critical questions about it, and it’s important to get answers, ”said Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the“ Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung ”.

Spahn defended the proceedings with a joint injunction and regular approval of the vaccines in the EU. The CDU politician stressed that the start of the vaccination campaign was a success despite all valid advice on how to improve. There are now two approved vaccines that can be used in Germany.

Experts disagree on how useful the Bavarian announced FFP2 mask requirement is in local transportation and retail. “Basically I think the idea is good,” said the German news agency virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit. However, it should be linked to offers: on the one hand free access to such medical masks, and on the other hand instructions for correct use. “Without such offers, I see it critically.” Virologist Alexander Kekulé told the DPA: “Of course, an FFP2 mask is much safer than mouth and nose protection, which is often worn very loosely.” Many people thronged in a tight space, especially on public transport. With an FFP2 mask, the risk of infection is significantly reduced.

Johannes Knobloch, Head of Hospital Hygiene at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, was skeptical about the DPA: “I don’t think that makes a big difference.” An FFP2 mask requires a great deal of professional knowledge, it stems from occupational safety and is not intended for laymen. “If it’s not put on all the way tight, it doesn’t work any better than a simple disposable mask,” says Knobloch. The president of the Society for Aerosol Research, Christof Asbach, warns against misconceptions about the safety of FFP2 masks. Even if worn perfectly, they wouldn’t provide 100% protection, Asbach told the DPA.