Discussion about Laschet’s laugh: One big bowl too much? | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Vague answers to a job interview, a melted mask – there are accidents in the life of a chancellor candidate that cause excitement for a day and then are forgotten again.

The misstep on Saturday, when the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, laughs at the inopportune moment during a visit to Erftstadt, could be such a case. Perhaps the long-term CDU chairman will be harmed by the debate about whether he has the size to lead the next federal government. She meets him at an inopportune moment. Because in the polls things are going a bit better with the Union lately.

What really happened Last Thursday, the head of NRW called Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. You talk about the difficult situation in the disaster area in West Germany, where dozens of people have already been rescued from the water masses. Laschet invites Steinmeier to visit the region. An appointment on Saturday in Erftstadt will be arranged.

Huge landslides have occurred in the Blessem district. Three houses and part of the historic castle collapsed. The extent of the devastation is shocking. People are in terrible uncertainty about the fate of missing relatives or are experiencing the worst. Laschet and Steinmeier speak to emergency services. Then the Federal President steps in front of the microphones of the waiting journalists. He expresses his condolences to those affected. Martin’s horns can be heard repeatedly in the background. Fire trucks rush past. Steinmeier says: “We mourn with those who have lost their friends, acquaintances, relatives – their fate tears our hearts”. Moments later you see Laschet, who is standing about ten meters behind Steinmeier with a district administrator and others in a small group. He smiles.

Outrage on Twitter

Cameramen capture the moment. When the video also spreads on social media, many people react indignantly. “A matter of character,” SPD vice president Kevin Kühnert said on Twitter. The pianist Igor Levit writes that he could think of two candidates for chancellor “to whom such unworthy behavior would not have happened”.

Tweet with video

Chancellor of the SPD, Federal Minister Olaf Scholz, spoke with his party colleague Malu Dreyer, Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, with those affected in Bad Neuenahr about the consequences of the flood disaster. On Sunday he will travel to an appointment with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) in the Berchtesgadener Land, where a disaster has been declared even after heavy rain. Chancellor-candidate Annalena Baerbock initially expressed her condolences only in writing. She went to the affected regions of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia later than other top politicians and without press.

Laschet later said he regretted “the impression that a conversation gave”. And admits, “This was inappropriate and I’m sorry.” The CDU chairman emphasized: “The fate of those affected is close to our hearts, which we have heard of in many conversations.” After Steinmeier left, Laschet even went to an emergency shelter. With a serious look, he listens to the people who talk about the horrors of the past few days.

Tweet Laschet

Later, from the group that laughed with Laschet, reports the district administrator of the Rhein-Erft district, Frank Rock. He speaks of a stressful, emotionally charged situation and explains: «If I have hurt people’s feelings with this, I express my apologies. Even the district manager is only human and makes mistakes.”

Green restraint

There are also those who defend Laschet, who is under enormous pressure as an election campaigner and head of the state government in the disaster area, from criticism. One of them is the former CDU member of the Bundestag Ruprecht Polenz. He wrote on Twitter: “Laschet made a mistake. He apologized. Now there is criticism that he only apologizes for “the impression”. The impression that emerged: Laschet laughs at the suffering (read in dozens of comments). This impression could have been created, but it was wrong.” Others believe that laughter should not be allowed anywhere, even on sad occasions.

The bottom line remains: Rescue operations, condolences and practical assistance to the people in the disaster area have marked the past few days. A top politician who is present in such moments of shock, anger and sadness must be very sensitive. Because in just over two months a new Bundestag will be elected. No one should expose themselves to the suspicion that they are abusing destroyed villages with crying people as the backdrop for the election campaign.

This is probably one of the reasons why the Greens, who for years have been warning more vehemently than any other German party about the fatal consequences of climate change, have withdrawn for the time being. Because unlike the father of the country, Laschet, Baerbock has no specific task to fulfill in the disaster area. Moreover, righteousness is never well received and, given so many fatalities, it would seem disrespectful.