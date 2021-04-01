Discrete Semiconductor Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2025 | ABB Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Discrete Semiconductor market in its latest report titled, “Discrete Semiconductor Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global discrete semiconductors market was valued at USD 24.22 billion in 2020, and it is expected to be worth USD 30.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the period of 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Discrete Semiconductor Market: ABB Ltd, On Semiconductor Corporation (Fairchild Semiconductor), Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV (To be Acquired by Qualcomm), Diodes Incorporated, Nexperia BV, D3 Semiconductor LLC, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hitachi Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Fuji Electric Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology), Qorvo Inc., Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Littelfuse Inc, United Silicon Carbide Inc., and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– October 2020 – ABB introduced vehicle-to-grid technology for bi-directional charging with brand-new 11 kW station. As part of a contract with France’s DREEV, a joint venture between electricity de France (EDF) and Nuvve, which specializes in intelligent charging for EVs, ABB will supply its brand-new 11 kW bi-directional charging technology, specially designed for V2G.

– July 2020 – ON Semiconductor announced the availability of Veridify’s Public Key security tools for the RSL10, the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth Low Energy radio System on Chip (SoC). Veridify Security’s tools are available in a CMSIS-Pack, giving developers a familiar and fast implementation path to protect their RSL10 solutions with critical security features, including device-to-device authentication, data protection, and secure firmware updates.

Market Overview:

Discrete semiconductor market is driven by the increasing need to manage power across electronics and miniaturization. The reduction in package size is inversely proportional to power dissipation. For instance, NXP semiconductors achieved a 55% reduction in packaging size for its transistors range by retaining the same power performance. Additionally, Diodes Incorporated launched 40V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020.

– For instance, Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) is an integral component in the EV power electronics system that is expected to witness significant demand due to increasing sales of EVs globally. As per the IEA report released in June 2020, sales of electric cars globally reached 2.1 million in 2019 and surpassed 2018 and boost the stock to 7.2 million electric cars. Electric cars accounted for 2.6% of global car sales and about 1% of global car stock in 2019 and registered a 40% year-on-year increase.

– One of the significant trends in discrete semiconductors is efficient power management. New system architectures are improving the efficiency of AC-DC power adapters while simultaneously reducing the size and component count.

– For instance, in December 2019, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launched the GT20N135SRA, a 1350V discrete IGBT for use in voltage resonance circuits in tabletop IH cookers, IH rice cookers, microwave ovens, and other home appliances. The new IGBT suppresses the short circuit current that flows through the resonance capacitor when equipment is switched on. Its circuit current peak value is 129A, which is about a 31% reduction from the current product.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Americas Holds Major Share

– North America is one of the prominent markets, owing to the large automotive and other industries in the region that consumer discrete semiconductors. Vendors, such as On Semiconductor Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, and D3 Semiconductor LLC, among others, are headquartered in the region.

– In August 2020, US-based Central Semiconductor Corp., a manufacturer of innovative discrete semiconductor solutions, introduced its new portfolio of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Schottky Rectifier die. Optimized for high-temperature applications, these devices are available in both 650V and 1200V, with a current range of 2A and 50A for 1,200V devices, and 4A to 30A for 650V devices.

– The United States is a significant country for manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The region’s prominence drives demand in exporting electronics equipment, and growing end-user industries that are major consumers of semiconductors such as consumer electronics, automotive industry, etc.

– For instance, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and US semiconductor company sales totaled USD 193 billion in 2019. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, in December 2019, semiconductor sales in the Americas amounted to USD 7.49 billion.

