Discrete Diodes Market Business Dynamics, Industry Opportunities, Risk And Driving Force 2027

Global discrete diodes market is projecting to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to surge in demand of advanced and complex electronic devices and rise in demand for low power consumption and high efficiency devices.

Global discrete diodes market is projecting to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to surge in demand of advanced and complex electronic devices and rise in demand for low power consumption and high efficiency devices.

Diodes or Discrete diodes are the electrical body which allow the current to pass in one direction only. Diodes offer high resistance in one direction which restrict the current flow while offer zero resistance in other to allow the entire current flow. Diodes available in different types such as zener diodes, schottky diodes and laser diodes etc. Discrete diode has application in battery chargers, welding machines, DC motor control, electroplating and many others. The factors enhancing the market are low-power consumption, compact packaging and miniaturization etc.

Market Drivers:

Surge in demand of advanced and complex electronic devices

Increase in demand for low power consumption and high efficiency devices

Increase in advancement of technology such as discrete diodes including Schottky diodes have applications in the core of any electronic circuit

Development of new components for communication and automobile industries

Market Restraints:

Presence of alternatives such as integrated diodes may hinder the market

Competition in market and pricing pressure will hamper the market

Cost effective production of diode is hindering the market

Segmentation: Global Discrete Diodes Market

By Product

Small Signal Diode

Power Diode

Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode

By End-User

Automotives

Communications

Computer & Computer Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019, high tech company TRIUMF has acquired the Photonics business of Philips, to establish a new division under the name TRUMPF Photonic Components. TRIUMF aims to gain a new market segment which will complement its existing high-power diode laser business

In June 2018, Taiwan Semiconductors acquired the Fairchild Semiconductor TVS portfolio from ON Semiconductor. Taiwan semiconductors aimed to expand its power diode application in Automotive and Industrial electronics markets.

Competitive Analysis

Global discrete diodes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of discrete diodes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global discrete diodes market are Central Semiconductor Corp, Diodes Incorporated, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA Corporation, Littelfuse Inc, MACOM, Microsemi, NXP Semiconductors, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, SEMIKRON, Semtech Corporation, SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Discrete Diodes report.

Major Highlights of Discrete Diodes market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Discrete Diodes market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Discrete Diodes market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Discrete Diodes market.

