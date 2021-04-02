Discrete Capacitors Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Discrete Capacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global discrete capacitor market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. A discrete capacitor is a rechargeable battery that preserves and discharges energy in the form of an electric charge. Usually made from numerous materials, such as plastic or ceramic, the build-up of these batteries largely depends upon the requirement of its application. These capacitors are characterized by a compact size and offer enhanced energy-efficiency to the devices it is used in. It is crucial for coupling signals between the various stages of amplifiers and in power supply systems of multiple electronic devices. It also preserves stored energy without any loss, due to which it finds extensive applications across numerous industry verticals, such as defense, medical, consumer electronics, transportation and telecommunications.

Global Discrete Capacitors Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the consumer electronics sector. The rising trend of miniaturization in smartphones, laptops and wearable electronics has led to the growing demand for compact discrete capacitors on the global level. Apart from this, there has been an increasing demand for energy-efficient devices across numerous industries on account of the rising adoption of automation in the verticals, which is contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of discrete capacitors in the renewable energy sector. These batteries find extensive applications in windmills for providing short bursts of heavy force exertion that is ultimately used for altering the blade pitch. They are also used in electric grids to enhance the overall energy-efficiency of the processes by assisting them in reaching close to the full energy capacity. Moreover, the escalating popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the increasing utilization of sensors and capacitors in these devices are creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the introduction of ceramic-based capacitors and the widespread utilization of these batteries in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into ceramic capacitors, aluminum capacitors, paper and plastic AC and DC film capacitors, tantalum capacitors and others.

Based on the application, the market has been classified into telecommunication, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include AFM Microelectronics Inc., American Technical Ceramics Corporation (Kyocera), AVX Corporation (Kyocera), KEMET Corporation (Yageo Corporation), Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. (Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.), Maxwell Technologies (Tesla Inc.), Murata Manufacturing, Taiyo Yuden, and TDK Ltd.

