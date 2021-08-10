Discovery of these incredibly well-preserved prehistoric cave lion cubs

Towards Siberia, where researchers have just presented a study in which they provide analyzes of two cave lion cubs that were discovered in permafrost in 2017 and 2018 in a perfect state of conservation.

A specimen that is considered to be the best preserved ever discovered

In fact, these two specimens, revealed in a study by the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Swedish Paleontological Center, are incredibly well preserved after spending tens of thousands of years in permafrost.

Boris was first discovered in the ice in 2017. The animal is carbon dated and the results give it an age of over 43,000 years. The second cave lion cub was discovered a year later, just 15 meters from the first, on the banks of the Semyueyakh River in Siberia.

He is then baptized Sparta and is in better shape than Boris. In fact, Sparta has still perfectly preserved his body and embalmed his teeth and organs. This is considered to be the best preserved Ice Age animal ever discovered.

Scientists initially assume that the two animals are siblings. But impossible, since Sparta is 28,000 years old.

Studies and analysis to learn more about this extinct species

With these discoveries, the researchers therefore performed anatomical analyzes of the lion cubs to learn more about this extinct species. An earlier study done a year ago showed that cave lions are a different species from today’s lions. Genetic analysis has shown that the two species separated from each other 1.9 million years ago.

The circumstances of her death are not known for the time being. For researchers, these two lion cubs died when they were 1 or 2 months old. After analyzing, the team found that their skulls were broken and ribs were broken. According to the study’s authors, these lion cubs would have died in a mudslide due to their excellent conservation status.

Next, the team wants to analyze Sparta’s DNA to learn more about the evolution of the cave lions.