discovered this huge inconsistency in the series of the moment

The series offered by Netflix do not necessarily have a very good reputation. And with good reason, the platform has been criticized for ordering generic works in spades that don’t really delve into their script. As I’m sure you’ve understood, some regret that Netflix emphasizes the quantity rather than the quality of the productions it offers… And unfortunately for the streaming giant, this series that’s a hit on the platform might well give its critics reason.

A well-done detective series

If you’re a fan of Netflix content, you certainly haven’t missed the sensation of the moment: don’t walk away. Adapted from a novel by Harlan Coben, this mini-series has won the hearts of thriller fans and, at the time of writing, has positioned itself at third place in Netflix France’s top series.

For those who haven’t seen this production yet, here’s what it offers. “Don’t Walk Away” follows the story of three protagonists who at first glance seem to have nothing in common, but who are actually linked by their past. After a man’s disappearance, this trio must confront the sordid things they’ve tried to leave behind…

A monumental mistake

Don’t Walk Away is a minor hit on Netflix. That doesn’t make the series flawless, however. On Twitter, several netizens reported the existence of a major bug in the mainframe.

While this doesn’t seem to have bothered the majority of viewers who have watched the series, some still wanted to point out this major inconsistency in the synopsis.

According to the twittos, there would be a small problem with Megan’s character. At the beginning of the series, the mother of the family is presented to us as a perfect woman in every respect. But as the story progresses, we eventually learn that Megan is a former stripper named Cassie. After an event that upsets her, she decides overnight to give up her name and change her life. Something that won’t work as well as she thought…

Not funny but Megan (Cassie) in #stayclose keeps wondering how did they find her? You live down the street from everyone who’s like that. I’m surprised you didn’t run into half of them at Tesco ud83eudd74

It’s not funny, but Megan (Cassie) in Don’t Walk Away keeps wondering how did we find her? You live down the street from them, that’s why. I’m surprised you haven’t met half of them at Tesco.

My favorite part about #stayclose was Megan being so shocked that people from her past found her with her new identity after pulling around the corner for 2 minutes ud83eudd23

My favorite part of Don’t Walk Away is when Megan seems so shocked that people from her past find her with her new identity after walking around the corner for two minutes.

Ok, but the biggest plot hole in Stay Close is that Cassie “ran away” to start a new life as Megan, but she literally lives on the streets… sure #StayClose pic.twitter.com/nr6bDKpUeH

The main plot hole of Don’t Walk Away is that Cassie “ran away” to start a new life as Megan, but she literally lives on the same street…

Also, Cassie/Megan seems to have just stepped up from their “old” life and no one has met her in 17 years?! ud83eudd37‍u2640ufe0f #StayClose

Also, Cassie/Megan seems to have just moved off the street of her “old” life and no one has seen her in 17 years?!

As you can see, netizens seem to be enjoying this amazing dumpling. And you, what do you think?