Discover this new manga with one-punch man humor

As a fan of (good) manga, it is sometimes difficult to know what new work to turn to. If you like One-Punch Man or Black Clover we have a new piece of work to advise and it’s the Manga Mashle.

MASHLE © 2020 by Hajime Komoto / SHUEISHA Inc.

Mashle manga

You may not have heard of the Mashle manga yet. In that case, we’ll fix the problem without further ado. This is a Shonen Manga, written and drawn by Komoto Hajime. The French version has been published by Kazé since April 2021.

Hajime Komoto is not his first attempt to publish manga, as he illustrated himself in 2018 with Bakuretsu Mensetsu Shiken (Oral Explosif), a manga with comic book sequences. In 2019 he then published Liberal fûki iin Yamada Tarô (Tarô Yamada of the Liberal Disciplinary Board) and Hakaishin Shivasaki-kun (Shivasaki-kun, the god of destruction). The year 2020 finally underlines this with the publication of the first boards of the Manga Mashle.

Mashle and his convincing hero

The manga Mashle introduces us to the character of Mash Burnedead, a quirky hero who is very convincing. Mash stands in complete contradiction to the world in which he actually lives, since he has no magical powers, in a world where magic reigns and where the lack of powers is punished by death. Based on this premise, the latter is raised in the depths of a forest by Regro, his adoptive father. Regro hopes to keep him out of town and protect him as long as possible. Mash therefore divides his free time between bodybuilding sessions (designed to make up for his lack of magic) and tasting delicious cream puffs, his little sin.

However, Mash’s daily life will change dramatically when he is discovered as a person with no magical power. The latter is forced to incorporate Easton Academy, a very prestigious academy of magic, to fight for God’s next choice (title reserved for the most brilliant student of his promotion). Only then will mash and regro be spared and can live again without being bored. Although Mash has no strength under his belt, he is extremely muscular and possesses superhuman strength. What does it matter if he continues to develop without the slightest strength: Mash wants to climb the ranks of the Easton Academy to break the codes of society.

Mashle, between crazy humor and high-level duels

Mash Burnedead must use parades as varied as they are varied to believe he possesses magical powers. His superhuman strength manages to change things, however, but will that be enough to get him first place within Easton Academy? Other equally fierce and impressive candidates await him at the turn.

The manga also saves humorous scenes that sometimes remind us of the universe and the comic scenes that have to do with Saitama in One Punch Man. Mash has become extremely strong from hard training, but not impossible to achieve (as in the case of Saitama) and is also completely obsessed with cream puffs (remember, as these will come at the most unexpected times). It has to be said that Hajime Komoto really enjoys acting on the sitcom, and the close-ups of the characters that make it possible to observe their facial expressions with a magnifying glass are often funny.

So Hajime Komoto plays with parody and nods not only to One-Punch Man, but also to Harry Potter (which is hardly surprising in a magical universe) and Black Clover. These parody episodes are also at the service of a moral that encompasses all of Hajime Komoto’s work. Pierre Valls, editor-in-chief of Kazé Manga, actually said of Mashle:

Mashle is a kind of UFO in the Manga universe. (…) Humor and action are certainly the main drivers of this series, but under its crazy looks, Hajime Komoto’s manga also deals with deeper problems, those of difference and one’s place in an authoritarian world ruled by intolerance and violence.

The first two volumes of Mashle (each entitled Mash Vandead and the Body of the Gods and Mash Vandead and Iron Magic) will be available from April 7, 2021.