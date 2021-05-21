Discover this absolutely brilliant new profession

Electronic Arts today announced a new Sims 4-Pack. In addition to their own homes, players will soon be able to decorate other Sims’ homes with the Dream Home Decorator game pack. Find out the details of this new expansion, which will be available on June 1st.

A new career

The package offers a new career opportunity with the profession of interior designer. Players can put their decorating skills to the test and make their customers’ dreams come true.

To be successful with a renovation project, players need to be resourceful in realizing the full potential of a room and rearranging it according to their clients’ needs. Every project has to be personalized, for this it is necessary to get to know the customers taking into account their needs, their expectations, their tastes as well as their budget. Whether it’s renovating a single room, renovating an entire property, or refurbishing commercial space, the goal of an interior designer is to make their customers happy. And every successful project receives a commendable recommendation.

New and many articles

This expansion introduces a variety of new furniture that players can use to add their personal touch to their renovations. From sectional sofas to modular shelving, including stoves and built-in ovens, a slew of items have been added to the delight of fans.

The concept of “revelation”

As in reality TV shows about home renovations, you can share the fruits of your labor with a grand reveal. This is usually the most tense moment on this type of show, it almost always ends in tears, whether with joy or horror. The new “Dream Home Decorator” package allows you to recreate these moments, but also create before / after comparisons to see the transformations.

An ambitious new package

Announcing the release of the expansion, Jill Johnson, producer of the ‘Dream Home Decorator’ package said:

“With The Sims 4 Dream Home Decor, we wanted to give players the tools and resources to expand their building skills and express their interior design talents in new and exciting ways. We have always been impressed by our community . Through her ingenuity and creativity in building beautiful homes for her Sims, and we can’t wait to see the amazing decorations and before / after that she will be a freelance interior designer during her new career. “

The Sims 4 Dream Home Decor game package will be available for download on June 1st via Origin ™ and Steam on PC and Mac as well as on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One consoles for 19 euros for 99 euros. Please visit TheSims.com website for pre-order information.