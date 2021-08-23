discover the new films and series for September 2021

discover the new films and series for September 2021

As every month, we invite you to discover the new features added to the Netflix catalog. At the beginning of the school year, the video-on-demand service provider wants to spoil its subscribers with a wealth of rich and varied content. Note that some of the platform’s popular subscription series are making a comeback alongside iconic series and big-screen movies. So that you don’t miss anything, check out the August news.

La Casa de Papel Season 5

La Casa de Papel tells the story of a mysterious man nicknamed Professor who plans the best heist ever made. To implement his plan, he recruits eight of the best criminals in Spain who have nothing to lose. The aim is to infiltrate the national currency and stamp factory in order to be able to print 2.4 billion euros there in small denominations of 50 euros and this in less than eleven days without losses.

The first part of the fifth season will be available from September 3, the second on December 3, 2021. Series creator Álex Pina stated that there will not be a sixth season, but that “a spin-off might see the light of day “. Day.

BlacKkKlansman: I infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan

BlacKKKlansman is set in the United States in the 1970s, when multiple race riots broke out in the country’s major cities. The film traces the true story of Ron Stallworth, the first black American officer in the Colorado Springs Police Department, and how he managed to infiltrate the secret society of white racists, the Ku Klux Klan.

This Spike Lee film was first released in 2018 and features John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace.

Detective Conan

Released in 1996, Detective Conan is a Japanese animated series tracing the journey of Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective. After taking a mysterious drug, Shinichi was rejuvenated into a 7-year-old school boy. Hosted by his childhood friend Ran and his father Kogoro Mouri, he must secretly try to find his body from yesterday and put the organization that is responsible for his condition behind bars.

September 1

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire – Seasons 1 to 4 Turning Point: September 11th and the War on Terror Braves – Season 1 Deadly Class – Season 1A Balcony on the SeaFlash – Season 6

My Stepfather, My Parents & ISupergirl – Season 5A Man For Eternity44 Cats – Season 3The Greats – Season 2Invasion

Party’s OverPoltergeistCemetery JunctionOverboard

The ultimate goal

Cleo from 5 to 7Le BonheurThe beaches of AgnèsThe short tip

September 2nd

Queer force

September 3

La Casa de Papel – Season 5 Part 1 Toukin, the dog shark – Season 1 At what price?

September 4th

Couple on the Backtrack – Season 1

September 6th

Countdown: four tourists in space

Witch at the Court – Season 1

7th of September

The Octonauts: Mission Earth – Season 1

September 8th

JJ + EThe Circle Game: USA – New episode Vinterviken Into The Night – Season 2

the 9th of September

BlacKkKlansman: I infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan women and the murderers Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Mohamed Ali

September 10

Lucifer – final season

Kate Total Metal like Prey

The Silver Dragon Problems

13.september

Detective Conan – Season 1

Crime Stories: Sensitive Investigations in India

September 14th

These Fantastic Vacation Rentals – Season 2You Vs Wild – Keeping a Cool Head (interactive)

September 15th

It’s Cake – Season 6 – High Tension Seduction – Latin Version (3 first episodes)

16th September

Pope Francis, a Man of His Word Musclor and the Masters of the Universe – Season 1

17th of September

Sex Education – Season 3

Chicago Party TanteSquid Game – Season 1 Untold Stories

September 20th

Superstore: the integral mother!

September 22

Dear Whites – Season 4

Confession from an invisible girl

September 24th

Robbers Season 1 Dead White People Final Volume My Little Pony Next Generation Midnight Sermons by Mike Flanagan

While you wait for the month of September, you will surely discover the release dates of the biggest Netflix titles and the series and films confirmed in the platform’s catalog.