Discover the new films and series for November 2020
While a curfew (in Île-de-France and eight other French metropolises) has been in place for at least four weeks, Netflix arrives at the right time and presents its new programs for the month of November. What do you find professionally next Saturday? And for those impatient with Christmas, the American platform has a surprise for you.
HO HO HO!
A Christmas from Heaven (November 5), Jingle Jangle: an enchanted Christmas (November 15) or the sequel to the Christmas chronicles (November 25), Netflix is already acting as Santa Claus when November approaches. If you want to spend your rainy Sundays under the covers with hot chocolate, the program is ideal!
IF YOU DON’T LIKE “BÉBeL” GO F ** TRE!
For all fans of the famous Jean-Paul Belmondo, Netflix is a pleasure. From November 1st you can take advantage of a wonderful Bébel cycle that started last month on the platform. On this month’s menu: Un Homme qui me plait (1969), Le Marginal (1969), Le Magnifique (1973) and Le Professionnel (1981) and its legendary soundtrack, orchestrated by the late Ennio Morriconne. While Netflix has made many classic films such as the films by Charles Chaplin, François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard or David Lynch available, the American giant wants to conquer the cinephile audience.
AND IN THE ROW?
Side Series, Season 4 of The Crown is expected on November 15th. The second part of the fifth season of Vikings is scheduled for November 29th. A month in November, rich in robberies and massacres since November 10th, released the video game Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.
To make sure you don’t miss a thing, here is the full schedule of Netflix news for the month of September 2020:
1st of November
war of the Worlds
Hudson Hawk, gentleman and burglar
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Long Live Team Roberts – Season 2
Voice – Season 2
Can you hear me – Season 2
Very bad games
The wonderful
Léon Morin, priest
cartridge
The professional
A man i like
Police and robbers
The outsider
The guignolo
The incorrigible
My enemy’s body
NOVEMBER 3RD
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Stand-up)
NOVEMBER 4
Love & anarchy
NOVEMBER 5
The crime of the Carmel Country Club
Paranormal
A Christmas that fell from heaven
SpongeBob, the movie
NOVEMBER 6
The convocation
Invincible, the way to salvation
In town and on stage – Season 1
NOVEMBER 7
Despicable Me 3
NOVEMBER 8
Undercover
Everything separates us
NOVEMBER 10
Dash & Lily
NOVEMBER 11TH
The Liberator
Make me queen
NOVEMBER 13TH
Jingle Jangle: an enchanted Christmas party
The life before us
Beat by Beat (Miniseries)
15TH OF NOVEMBER
The Crown – Season 4
November 18
Christmas Comes Home – Season 1
NOVEMBER 19
The Princess of Chicago 2
22ND OF NOVEMBER
Dolly Parton: It’s Christmas with us
An American ode
25. NOVEMBER
The Christmas Chronicles – Part 2
NOVEMBER 27TH
The Nutcracker revised (documentary)
NOVEMBER 29
Vikings – Season 5 Part B.