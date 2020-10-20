Discover the new films and series for November 2020

While a curfew (in Île-de-France and eight other French metropolises) has been in place for at least four weeks, Netflix arrives at the right time and presents its new programs for the month of November. What do you find professionally next Saturday? And for those impatient with Christmas, the American platform has a surprise for you.

HO HO HO!

A Christmas from Heaven (November 5), Jingle Jangle: an enchanted Christmas (November 15) or the sequel to the Christmas chronicles (November 25), Netflix is ​​already acting as Santa Claus when November approaches. If you want to spend your rainy Sundays under the covers with hot chocolate, the program is ideal!

IF YOU DON’T LIKE “BÉBeL” GO F ** TRE!

For all fans of the famous Jean-Paul Belmondo, Netflix is ​​a pleasure. From November 1st you can take advantage of a wonderful Bébel cycle that started last month on the platform. On this month’s menu: Un Homme qui me plait (1969), Le Marginal (1969), Le Magnifique (1973) and Le Professionnel (1981) and its legendary soundtrack, orchestrated by the late Ennio Morriconne. While Netflix has made many classic films such as the films by Charles Chaplin, François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard or David Lynch available, the American giant wants to conquer the cinephile audience.

AND IN THE ROW?

Side Series, Season 4 of The Crown is expected on November 15th. The second part of the fifth season of Vikings is scheduled for November 29th. A month in November, rich in robberies and massacres since November 10th, released the video game Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

To make sure you don’t miss a thing, here is the full schedule of Netflix news for the month of September 2020:

1st of November

war of the Worlds

Hudson Hawk, gentleman and burglar

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Long Live Team Roberts – Season 2

Voice – Season 2

Can you hear me – Season 2

Very bad games

The wonderful

Léon Morin, priest

cartridge

The professional

A man i like

Police and robbers

The outsider

The guignolo

The incorrigible

My enemy’s body

NOVEMBER 3RD

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Stand-up)

NOVEMBER 4

Love & anarchy

NOVEMBER 5

The crime of the Carmel Country Club

Paranormal

A Christmas that fell from heaven

SpongeBob, the movie

NOVEMBER 6

The convocation

Invincible, the way to salvation

In town and on stage – Season 1

NOVEMBER 7

Despicable Me 3

NOVEMBER 8

Undercover

Everything separates us

NOVEMBER 10

Dash & Lily

NOVEMBER 11TH

The Liberator

Make me queen

NOVEMBER 13TH

Jingle Jangle: an enchanted Christmas party

The life before us

Beat by Beat (Miniseries)

15TH OF NOVEMBER

The Crown – Season 4

November 18

Christmas Comes Home – Season 1

NOVEMBER 19

The Princess of Chicago 2

22ND OF NOVEMBER

Dolly Parton: It’s Christmas with us

An American ode

25. NOVEMBER

The Christmas Chronicles – Part 2

NOVEMBER 27TH

The Nutcracker revised (documentary)

NOVEMBER 29

Vikings – Season 5 Part B.