Discover the new films and series for June 2021

Every month, Netflix welcomes its subscribers by announcing its catalog of upcoming films and series. This May, fans of SNK (Attack on Titan) or the long-awaited Lucifer Season 5 Part B will be spoiled with the wonderful Jupiter’s Legacy, which turned out to be a real failure. Not bad, anyway to start the spring.

While we haven’t seen all of this month’s productions yet, we already know what the platform has in store for the month of June. Does it do its predecessor justice?

Vikings – Season 6 – Part 1

And we start with very difficult: finally the last season of the Vikings. The information was released this Thursday, April 15, via a Twitter post from the platform. This sixth season consists of 20 episodes and will be split into two parts as only the first 10 episodes will be available. A lesser evil for Netflix, which lags behind its rivals Canal Plus or Amazon Prime Video, which have already broadcast the last episodes of the series.

This final season, Ragnar Lodbrok’s sons are fighting for control of Scandinavia. As the final battle for the throne, subscribers will finally know the fate of Björn Côtes-de-Fer and Ivar the Boneless. Note that the Vikings: Valhalla spin-off is currently in preparation, according to series creator Michael Hirst. The focus of the plot is the fate of the most famous Vikings in history such as Leif Erikson, Freydis Eiriksdottir, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror.

awakening

Fan of post-apocalyptic productions? Awake must have awakened your senses. The trailer has just been released and seems to pique subscribers’ curiosity. In this new SF film in the tradition of Birdbox, a gigantic global blackout paralyzes and deactivates all electrical devices and in particular deprives mankind of sleep. Chaos sets in. A woman (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, could hold the key to healing thanks to her own daughter. The goal: to put humanity back to sleep.

Sweet tooth

The post-apo is celebrated this month in June as Netflix launches Sweet Tooth, a series inspired by the comics of the Canadian Jeff Lemire, who publishes specifically for DC Comics. First good point. Produced by Robert Downey Jr., in this eight-episode fairy tale we will follow the adventures of Sweet Mouth, a hybrid that is half deer, half boy and his lone protector in a world devastated by an event devastating . Here is the full summary:

A few years after the mutations caused by the “Great Breakdown”, a half-boy, half-deer hybrid befriends a lonely brink despite all the odds. Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through a devastated – and dangerous – planet and wonder whether the term home still makes sense.

June 1, 2021

Black Holes: On the Edge of KnowledgeStartUp – All SeasonsPoseidon Heidi – Season 2The Real Housewives of Atlanta Once Upon a Time .. the Super-Mini-MonstersMarried to Medicine – Season 2The Octonauts – Season 4

June 2, 2021

Daylight Saving Time – Season 2: Daylight Saving Time will return to Netflix on June 2, 2021. In this second season, the feel-good series will always tell the stories and romantic relationships of Summer, Ale, Edo, Sofia and Dario.

June 3, 2021

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The MovieDance with the file from QueensCreator

June 4, 2021

Sweet ToothSweet & SourThe World In Us – Season 1

June 5, 2021

Vikings – Season 6 episodes 1 to 10

June 9, 2021

June 11, 2021

June 18, 2021

Elite Season 4: It has now been over a year since the chapter of Polo’s murder ended, and with it the future of several characters in Season 3 of Elite. Las Encinas High School is about to open its doors again and the show’s iconic actors will be putting on their student costumes for the next season.

June 23, 2021

June 24, 2021

The Naked Director – Season 2

June 30, 2021