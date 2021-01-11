Discover the most powerful superhero in the universe!

Trying to find out who is the most powerful character in this or that universe is not really relevant. If two characters faced each other, the winner of the duel would simply be who the writer wants to win. But there can be an exception in the DC Universe. If you don’t mind overkill, here’s the one who is hands down the most powerful character on the side of DC Comics.

It is not a superman, it is better

“Is it an airplane? Is it a bird? Is it Pikachu?” Well no, none of the three. Besides, it’s not about Superman either. Well not exactly. This isn’t really the Superman we know who appears in the Justice League, Man Of Steel, or Batman vs Superman. The superhero in question is something … different in his overkill.

Because in 2014 the Strange Visitor arc was released in Adventure of Superman, in which we can see the most powerful version of Superman. Overpowering, X-ray vision, laser sight, flight and indestructibility? Little players! Strange Visitor simply invites us to watch “The Immortal Superman”, an alternate version in which the hero in the red cloak becomes the definitive version of himself. For those who understand English, the Youtubers ComicsExplained dedicated a video

The ultimate version of the character

The Superman we’re telling you about now is in fact capable of anything that Clark Kent can already do. After failing to save a kryptonite rocket in the 1930s and surviving all forms of humanity, Superman becomes immortal and decides to absorb the energy of the yellow sun for billions of years to strengthen his powers. .

The various “slight” enhancements to Kal-el include: telepathy, the ability to create multiple versions (super-sentinels) of yourself at once, manipulating reality, and even preventing the universe from collapsing while you get the core into the Holding hands. Yes, it alone prevents the universe from collapsing on itself for years. Tough.

Too much power kills power

In that little arc in which we see The Immortal Superman, the latter’s powers are so great that he uses his superheroic subdivisions to accomplish the tasks he cannot do while assisting the galaxy. As soon as the Mini returns to him, he brings back the ship and its crew that he did not save, tearing up reality and bringing all these beautiful people into a new universe while it continues to self-destruct.

The immortal Superman is without a doubt the most powerful superhero in the DC Universe. A bit too much. Although his story arc is still very sad, it is difficult to continue anything with such a character. Which opponent should oppose him? If you ever know anything, please let us know in the comments.