Discover the main novelties that have opened near you

“New in Town”: This Saturday morning, NiT returns to CNN Portugal

Oreo croissants, a Monopoly bar, chocolate waterfalls and a new organic restaurant. Find out what’s open near you.

Ceramics from Costa Nova, in Porto.

Here’s another episode of New in Town on CNN Portugal. All you have to do is turn on the TV on Channel 7 at 10:30 this Saturday. This time, our team stopped at the Choupana Café in Saldanha, which has croissants with ice cream and a chocolate waterfall on the wall; for the first Health Club of the Joaquim Chaves Group in Lisbon, a place where quality and dedication are priorities; of Maria Croissant, a new croissant paradise in Lisbon; or by Prego na Peixaria, which has opened a restaurant with organic products in Campo de Ourique.

It is also a great opportunity to discover the new Costa Nova store in Porto, a modern and welcoming place where you will find all the brand’s complete collections.

In between, we interviewed Now United about why they chose Portugal to record the new music video for their next big hit, Jump. And we also show you The Royal Cocktail Club, the new location for Porto nights – and where you can play Monopoly.

The program will be moderated by the journalist duo Filipa Tojal and Nelma Tavares, with special reports by Marcos Pinto and Sara Ribeiro. All videos will be available on the NiTtv platform and social media on NiT, YouTube and Instagram starting next week.

For New In Town, the segments will be accompanied by a QR code so viewers can open the respective links directly on the NiT website. All they have to do is follow a GPS map on their phone, which will lead them to the destination they just saw on TV.

These are some of the many suggestions you can see in the new chapter of New In Town on CNN Portugal this Saturday morning. Every Friday there is also a special broadcast by NiT on TVI “Jornal das 8”. Stay tuned.