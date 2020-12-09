Discover the hidden message in this trailer

In this new trailer, CD Projekt Red sent a message to the players. A way to calm your community down on the eve of launch?

Is it time it came out?

The story of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has gone through many twists and turns: Postponed publication, alarming working conditions within the CD Projekt publisher, concerns about the PS4 and Xbox One versions and a lack of press feedback (then finally this Day One patch) what would make it a “different game” according to Fabian Mario Döhla, press spokesman for CD Projekt, then the test. Every day, the AAA of the Polish studio spills ink and stimulates the fan base.

Tomorrow is D-Day. In the meantime, a new trailer was unveiled yesterday that focuses on Player V’s character. And it hides a hidden message addressed to the players. Try the experience for yourself.

“tough stories you won’t soon forget”

Do you need help ? This message is located exactly at 2:09 am at the end of the trailer and is reminiscent of an encrypted message on the background of Pantone 3945C, the characteristic color of communication around the game. Near an Easter egg, the developers are keen to thank the players for their patience and also determine that the team will focus on new expansions. If that sounds fuzzy, the free DLC schedules are in the range of four plus updates:

“Our planned expansions take you even further into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, delivering rich, story-based content that empowers you with tough decisions that will be made through powerful narratives that won’t be easily forgotten.”

Do it just like The Witcher 3

The message also indicates the developers’ desire to offer content with a quality at least equal to that of The Witcher 3.

But before we get there, we’ll be launching our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, you can expect a selection of free DLC packs reaching Night City.

When we know the quality of the two DLCs (though paid for) Hearts Of Stone and Blood And Wine in particular, as well as The Witcher 3’s weapons, equipment, and additional quests, CD Projekt will cut out its work for it.