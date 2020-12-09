Discover the heartbreaking season three trailer

Cobra Kai Season 3 is coming very soon, but to make this endless wait seem shorter, Netflix has just released the official trailer for the upcoming third season. One thing is certain: there will be tears, hope and many twists and turns in this third season of Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Season 3

We offered you new official photos yesterday in the day that revealed some elements of the plot of the third season of Cobra Kai. So we had taken stock of the return of Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), Johnny’s ex-girlfriend in the original Karate Kid films, who (temporarily) left him for Daniel. We figured Ali Mills would be a key figure in season 3, but that’s not all.

We also learned that Robby was apparently being held in a juvenile detention center and that Johnny and Daniel may have to fight Kreese together. What is it really, were we right? We can learn more on this topic with the trailer released by Netflix today.

The trailer presented by Netflix

Without further ado, discover the official trailer for the third season of Cobra Kai in which Daniel Johnny proposes to put an end to his argument so that the events of the second season don’t happen again:

As you can see, Kreese will again use gruesome phrases like, “You can only be weak or strong”. Robby, on the other hand, certainly doesn’t fit into his youth camp in the best way, as these pictures show. Finally, we can see that Johnny, more than anything, wants Miguel to get back on his feet quickly. He calls out “SILENCE” when he suspects that he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life. Rehabilitation promises to be slow and painful, but one thing is certain: Johnny won’t let go, and neither will Miguel. As expected, Daniel, for his part, will surely reach the end of his business to discover the final secrets of Miyagi-san.