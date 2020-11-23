Discover the first images of Yoda, 200 years before The Phantom Menace

After discovering young Yoda’s conceptual art last September, today we can discover the first official images. If you didn’t know, the Jedi Master’s early years will be told in the new Star Wars: High Republic book and comic series.

Yoda, 200 years before the phantom threat

Since Disney took over Lucasfilm in 2012, most new Star Wars works use the time between Episode III and Episode IV and the time between Episode VI and Episode VII. That time is over. Starting January 2021, you can discover new books and comics focused on the High Republic, a time that takes place 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. Last September, the official Star Wars website posted the first images of Yoda using concept art.

Today we can discover excerpts from the first Star Wars comic: High Republic Adventures, in which Yoda is on a mission.

“At this point in the story, he’s already a distinguished member of the Jedi Council. We’ll see him do what he loves: taking care of young people. As part of the series, there will be a group of Padawans. The travels the galaxy to learn the path of the Jedi and of course the secrets of power. “

During this mission, Yoda and his Padawans are facing what is known as the great hyperspace disaster, in which large parts of destroyed ships hurry onto planets at the speed of light, causing numerous deteriorations.

The first Star Wars: Haute République books and comics will land in the United States in early 2021. No official date has currently been announced for France.