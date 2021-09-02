Discover the first fifteen minutes of season five

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel, cult series on the Netflix platform, has just revealed its first 15 minutes, a surprise for all fans who have been waiting with much (much) impatience for this fifth season. We’ll pass it on to you if you haven’t seen it yet.

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel will be the last. Before that, we had the opportunity to discover the trailer for Volume 1 of this last season, and then we had seen that our team of favorite robbers was still locked in the Bank of Spain. With The Professor struggling with major problems at the end of Season 4, all internet users were eager to get in touch on Friday, March 3.

The series won’t end until December 3rd, when the second volume of season 5 is released, and to keep us waiting this Thursday, September 2nd, Netflix surprised us through the official La Casa de Papel account YouTube to reveal the first fifteen minutes of this new season.

The first fifteen minutes of season 5

Without pampering you, those first fifteen minutes of La Casa de Papel are quite emotional. We find our favorite characters in a very special context, and these few minutes already tend to play with our nerves and with the nostalgia of the first seasons. We’ll let you read it without further delay:

What do you think of this trailer? Does she want to see the first part of the fifth season? Don’t hesitate to give us your feedback in our comment section and through our survey! And if you don’t know what to watch, you know that the Netflix platform has already announced release dates for most of its major series for late 2021 and early 2022.