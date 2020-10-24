Discover Reebok-designed Ghostbusters sneakers

Reebok had already introduced Stranger Things x Ghostbusters Reebok Ex-O-Fit Hi Clean sneakers in 2017, which were a great success with the public. After sneakers inspired by the Alien saga, this time the brand is back with two pairs of sneakers inspired by Ghostbusters that will seduce all fans and all nostalgics for the 1984 film.

Two pairs of sneakers to pay tribute to Ghostbusters

Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!

🎃 Pamper yourself this Halloween 💀 with the new special Mr Jack Hitek Box! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of around € 75 for only € 39.99. Find out more here

In fact, if you love the Reebok Classic Leather and Ghostbusters is a cult movie for you, you’ll be jumping on this pair of sneakers that have been redesigned by the brand. Reebok explains that it has redesigned the silhouette of the shoe to pay tribute to the costume of the characters in the film. This pair sells for $ 100.

In the presentation, the brand emphasizes that the design of this pair of smooth leather trainers pays homage to various elements of the film, such as the logo on the tongue or the slime graphic on the durable rubber outsole.

The other pair are the Ghost Smashers. A pair of sneakers that are a little more extravagant than the previous ones.

It’s also full of references to the franchise. On the back of the shoe are accessories like a removable fake OG Pump proton pack as well as elements reminiscent of Ghostbusters like the tongue and the Reebok logo.

The Ghost Smashers will retail for $ 150.

These two special Ghostbusters sneakers will be released in the US on October 31st. In the meantime, we invite you to discover them in detail.

Reebok Classic leather

Ghost Smashers