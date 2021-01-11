Discover new images of Yoda, 200 years before The Phantom Menace

As previously announced, a new series of books and comics entitled Star Wars: High Republic will be available soon. Discover the Old Republic and life in the galaxy 200 years before Episode I in these unpublished stories, available on French soil from March and April. These books, therefore, promise to shed light on an even more dark point in the Star Wars universe by shedding light on the High Republic and Yoda, much younger than when we knew him.

work on the HAUTE République

When we informed you of the imminent arrival of these different works on the Haute République at the end of 2020, we noticed your enthusiasm. In fact, Star Wars fans got so interested in the subject that some time ago the official Star Wars website unveiled the 200-year-old concept art of Yoda with no white hair. younger.

While the books we are talking about have already appeared in the US, we are fortunate to have the first official pictures of the young Yoda in our possession. We will therefore notify you immediately.

The first official pictures of the young Yoda

Warning: the following paragraph contains a major spoiler regarding the La Haute République works that will be published in France in a few months. Only read on if you don’t mind.

Star Wars officially introduced the young Yoda as part of the publication of the first books La Haute République and in particular Charles Soule’s book La Lumière des Jedi. We see it for the first time after observing events inside a space station that the Jedi are building on the outermost border of the Republic in the Outskirts. As you will see for yourself, it is somewhat flattering to call this Yoda “young Yoda” since he is several centuries behind him, but he seems to be far more energetic:

Yoda went for a walk with his legendary stick, but his walk has a lot more momentum than before. The fact that he doesn’t have white hair yet also makes him look a lot younger.

Aside from these first rejuvenated images of Yoda, we are interested in the role he plays in the High Republic scenario. At this time in the Jedi Order, the interpretations of power were much broader and more diverse (Yoda’s beliefs were not yet shared by everyone). In Charles Soule’s The Light of the Jedi, Yoda is not as wise and confident as the Yoda he will be in the future. Seeing the development of this character over the course of the history of the works of the High Republic can therefore be particularly interesting for all Star Wars fans.